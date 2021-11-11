Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Twitter Creates Crypto Team

Twitter's new team will explore how it can support creators' growing interest in decentralization.

By

Twitter will be launching a new team that focuses on cryptocurrency. 

SOPA Images | Getty Images

On Wednesday, engineer Tess Rinearson tweeted she’d joined the social media company “to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies--including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.” 

She added, “As I build out the team, we’ll be working to figure out what crypto can do for Twitter, as well as what Twitter can do for crypto. Twitter truly ‘gets’ crypto (hello bitcoin tipping & NFTs!) but there’s so much more to explore here.”

According to Rinearson, Twitter’s new team will explore how it can support creators’ growing interest in decentralization, then look at how crypto communities can impact “identity, community, ownership and more.”

Twitter has been dabbling in the cryptocurrency world for some time. Founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s bio simply reads, “#bitcoin.” In September, Twitter rolled out its “Tips” feature, allowing users to be tipped in bitcoin.

