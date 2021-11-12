Fans Can Now Order Taylor Swift's Favorite Starbucks Drink

If you’ve peeped social media for even a second today, it would be hard to ignore the fact that November 12 marks the re-release of Taylor Swift’s heartbreak masterpiece album Red.

Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Excited fans have been tweeting, Instagram story-ing and posting their reactions, emotions and general hatred towards the man about whom the album was allegedly written. (Looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal!)

But now Swifties can find a way to get even closer to Taylor and live out their Red experience in true fall fashion.

The artist has teamed up with Starbucks so that fans and customers can order her signature drink — a grande caramel nonfat latte.

When ordering, customers can ask for “Taylor’s Version” or “Taylor’s Latte” to receive the drink.

The coffee chain posted a video tribute to Swift on Twitter, featuring the drink, the number 13 (Swift’s lucky number) and the infamous red scarf that’s mentioned in Swift’s "All Too Well."

"Watch it all begin again," Starbucks wrote, as a nod to one of Swift's songs on the album. "With a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s Version)."

The singer is currently in the midst of re-recording her first five albums in an effort to have ownership over her own music again after Big Machine Records sold her catalog in a reported $300 million deal.

"It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me," the singer told fans on Twitter. "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours."

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

Red is Swift's second re-release thus far, the first being Fearless (Taylor's Version), which she dropped in April.