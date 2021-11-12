Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Fans Can Now Order Taylor Swift's Favorite Starbucks Drink

The artist has teamed up with the chain upon the re-release of her 2012 album 'Red.'

By

If you’ve peeped social media for even a second today, it would be hard to ignore the fact that November 12 marks the re-release of Taylor Swift’s heartbreak masterpiece album Red.

Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Excited fans have been tweeting, Instagram story-ing and posting their reactions, emotions and general hatred towards the man about whom the album was allegedly written. (Looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal!)

But now Swifties can find a way to get even closer to Taylor and live out their Red experience in true fall fashion.

The artist has teamed up with Starbucks so that fans and customers can order her signature drink — a grande caramel nonfat latte.

When ordering, customers can ask for “Taylor’s Version” or “Taylor’s Latte” to receive the drink.

The coffee chain posted a video tribute to Swift on Twitter, featuring the drink, the number 13 (Swift’s lucky number) and the infamous red scarf that’s mentioned in Swift’s "All Too Well."

"Watch it all begin again," Starbucks wrote, as a nod to one of Swift's songs on the album. "With a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s Version)."

The singer is currently in the midst of re-recording her first five albums in an effort to have ownership over her own music again after Big Machine Records sold her catalog in a reported $300 million deal.

"It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me," the singer told fans on Twitter. "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours."

Red is Swift's second re-release thus far, the first being Fearless (Taylor's Version), which she dropped in April. 

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

AMC Begins Accepting Crypto

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Johnson & Johnson Will Split Into 2 Companies

Entrepreneur Staff
going public

Are You an Investor? Get Ready for the Going Public Series.

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hiring

Here's the Secret to Reducing Employee Turnover and Cutting Costs

Kenny Au

Instagram

Instagram will launch a subscription system to see exclusive content from your favorite creators

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

AMC Begins Accepting Crypto

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More