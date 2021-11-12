Instagram will launch a subscription system to see exclusive content from your favorite creators
The application will seek to compete with platforms such as Patreon or OnlyFans.
Instagram could begin to imitate the business model of pages such as Patreon or OnlyFans and will implement paid subscriptions, according to the TechCrunch portal and based on the discoveries of the Sensor Tower and Apptopia companies, companies that are dedicated to tracking changes in mobile applications.
The photography social network is preparing a system that allows the subscription system, this function will mainly benefit the content creators of the application.
These changes have been seen when updating the application in the iOS store. The aforementioned companies realized that purchase options within the United States called 'Instagram Subscriptions' have been added to that version, with prices that vary between 0.99 and 4.99 dollars.
- To find out more: Do you have an educational center or do you teach courses? Boost it through Instagram to attract more students
This does not mean that all Instagram content will no longer be free, but that users will have the option to upload content such as images, videos and stories that will need a subscription payment to access it.
Instagram is not the only social network that has implemented this payment system. This year, Twitter also announced a similar feature called Super Follow, which allows creators to offer exclusive material to their subscribers.