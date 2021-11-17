Why is reinvention the way to the immediate future?

Depositphotos.com

People are wondering what could be the best route to stability and with it, to long-awaited prosperity. Both organizations of all sectors and all sizes and individuals are in search of that best path in the midst of a situation of indefiniteness like the one we are still going through.

For Alma Rosa García Puig, CEO of Great Place to Work®, the issue can become clear when it is revealed that in order to advance, organizations and those who constitute them, that is, people, must learn to unlearn, to break those paradigms that were believed immutable, such as face-to-face work for example, or that with one's own resources (material and intellectual), without the need to rely on anything or anyone, objectives could be achieved.

The executive suggests that the first step to go beyond the not so new normal is to fully adopt technology in the processes that each organization considers key to the fulfillment of its offer of products or services. And it is that the social or commercial relations, without our barely realizing it, are no longer as they happened 10 years ago; social networks have strengthened "contact" and expedited the achievement of agreements without the need for a handshake.

Effective communication, the golden resource

The advancement of the internet, that massification of social networks and remote work, came to exhibit the organizations anchored in their processes and that for this reason, in the best of cases, had to be restructured with all that this implies or in the worse, disappear. The proposal then, says Alma Rosa, is to open up to new ways of interacting, multimedia and multichannel. If for a long time the world stopped being made up of "villages" to become one as predicted by Marshall Mcluhan (1911-1980), today more than ever, the need for intercommunication in networks of all kinds is confirmed.

For the CEO of GPTW®, the organizations that dare to break paradigms and lead us to rethink the way we work and buy - primary shares for every economy - are the ones that hold evolution. They have learned to observe well, especially the consumer who, today, also seeks to associate their day to day with what they acquire; it also adapts to new consumer models proposed by the use of technology, such as online shopping.

Alma Rosa believes that the formula to survive this period is not secret. It is about learning to break schemes and knowing, like a good sailor, which port you want to reach with the help of a compass, in this case, technology. Therefore, organizations with the idea that their activity can be carried out without investing resources in technology and training of their human capital, sooner or later will see the cost of their decision.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development points out that 99% of large firms in member countries have broadband connectivity, compared to 95% of small companies. The agency warns that while the average number of companies that have a website is 77%, in our country it is 41% compared to 90% in Denmark.

Ready for the new customer and the new market?

García states that unlike in the past, currently organizations should not focus their strategy on only selling a product or service, but on marrying the consumer with the brand through actions that represent them, in an aspirational way, or how to be part of a group. If someone sells car tires, for example, the message must go beyond their use, it must be associated with a pleasant experience, such as going on vacation or visiting family, or being a buyer who acquires benefits for mounting tires ecological.

The purchase intention can be increased if it seeks to generate loyalty towards the brand through a specific action, for example Social Responsibility. The buyer opens the portfolio with more conviction for what, in addition to being useful or to their liking, helps the ecosystem, a community or an aspirational but tangible purpose, such as educating more children or transforming the work culture in the workplace . Today the world knows well that every action, good and bad, even that of consuming, has an impact and is visible.

For the above to make sense, and from the perspective of Great Place to Work®, first, organizations must recruit and train employees who are willing to give the best of themselves for the mission of the organization in which they have been hired.

Garcia suggests to owners and leaders, before any strategy, ask what are they doing for their teams? Check if they are treated as mere collaborators or as people because many of the results that are achieved will depend on the answer.

If employees work in an environment of mistrust and low blows, they will hardly be able to develop their best skills. Above all, if they are led by autocratic leaders, who do not inspire or give confidence or drive improvements in processes.

García proposes a tenacious leadership yes, but close to the person; of attentive listening, collaborative, resilient but sensitive to what each individual needs to give their best.