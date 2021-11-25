Get Black Friday Pricing on Cloud Backup

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between important documents, internal communications, marketing materials, and so much more, your business generates a ton of data. Having a private cloud is important for any business because it helps each individual isolate their personal files from business ones, and makes collaborating more seamless than ever. It's also a great source of protection against crashed computers and corrupted drives.

If your business is in the market for a little extra data peace of mind, it's worth checking out this deal on a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan. When you use code BFSAVE40, you can get 10TB of lifetime backup for just $59.99.

The Degoo Cloud gives you more space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, the company says. With so many people working from home, Degoo gives your business a central hub to access and manage the data that you need. Degoo offers an ultra-secure cloud, protected by 256-bit AES encryption that doesn't sacrifice on speed. Everyone on your team will be able to send files easily via email or link and enjoy high-speed transfers from the Degoo database whenever they need to physically store a file on their own computer.

To give you even more peace of mind, Degoo allows you to replicate your backup as you perform it and perform backups to all of your devices. With automatic file change detection, it will also trigger automatic backups to ensure you always have the most recent version of your backup saved and ready to go. It's one central hub to manage all of the important files in your business's world.

Upgrade your data security while improving your collaborative convenience. During our Black Friday sale, you can get a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for just $59.99 (reg. $3,600) when you use promo code BFSAVE40 at checkout.

