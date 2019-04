You're putting your business in jeopardy.

Spreading a new business too thin is often the death knell of a young start-up. If you're in the luxury automobile maintenance and repair business, then you're in the luxury automobile maintenance and repair business. Don't also try to take on every possible make of car as well as repairing yachts and small aircraft. If your business grows to the point where you can branch out, then research those other businesses as diligently as you did your main one.