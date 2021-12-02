5 Ways You Can Sleep Better This Cyber Week
Get an extra 20 percent off products that can help you sleep.
Entrepreneurs are notorious for their inability to sleep. Between stress, anxiety, snoring, and a ton of other issues, sleep doesn't always come to entrepreneurs. But you should invest in trying to get it back. You need sleep to reach peak performance. That's why, this Cyber Monday, we've rounded up some great products to help you get the sleep you need.
1. Letsfit White Noise Machine Sleep Therapy with 14 Soothing Soundtracks
This white noise machine turns it up a notch. You can choose between 14 different soothing soundtracks, from nature sounds to white noise to help you drift off to sleep. Plus, it's portable enough to take with you on business travels.
Get the Letsfit White Noise Machine Sleep Therapy with 14 Soothing Soundtracks
2. Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator
This clever muscle stimulator uses an onboard sensor and bone conduction technology to identify the sound of snoring, then it sends vibrations to your muscles to relax your throat. It can eliminate the sound of snoring and help you sleep more comfortably.
Get the Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator
3. VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece
This noninvasive mouthpiece is specially designed to position your jaw and throat in a way that prevents snoring from ever occurring. It comes with a patented micro-adjustment system to find the perfect fit for your mouth and is made with FDA-approved, hypoallergenic materials.
Get the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece
4. VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle
Upgrade your VitalSleep collection with this mouthpiece, plus a 45-day supply of OAP mouthpiece cleaner, a sleep mask, an ear plug set, and a canvas carrying pouch protective case.
Get the VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle
5. Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask
Featured on Men's Health and AARP, the Hupnos Sleep Mask uses an app to detect snoring and record it for you. Then, it releases tiny vibrations to cue you to move into a different position while you sleep so you avoid the positions that cause you to snore.
Get the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask
