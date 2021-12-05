Learn the Best Ways to Grow a Podcast in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Humans are curious creatures and we're always changing the ways we learn and engage with the world around us. Over the past few years, podcasts have become an incredibly effective medium for entrepreneurs to learn, share, and expand their horizons.

Austin Distel/Unsplash

Podcasts can be a great tool both for entrepreneurs trying to learn how to take the next step as well as entrepreneurs trying to share knowledge or information about their goods and services. If you've ever wanted to start a podcast, now is a great time to do it because The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle is on sale for just $25 (reg. $2,000).

This 10-course bundle includes training from podcasting experts like Benji Wilson (4.4/5 instructor rating), Richard Anderson (4.5/5 rating), and Phil Ebiner (4.6/5 rating). These instructors and more can help you get started by understanding the gear you need, how to create podcast art, intros, outros, and style, showing you how to edit your podcast with both free and paid apps, teaching you how to grow an audience, and much more.

You'll learn those tricks that the best podcasters use to rely less on traditional notes. Tools like Mind Mapping can help you effectively plan, rehearse, and deliver a confident lecture and interview people in a way that flows. You'll learn how Mind Mapping can help you commit a talk, speech, or lecture to memory so you can access that information without missing a beat during a recording session. Finally, you'll learn how to monetize your podcast using the best paid and free audio content setups.

Share your message with the world by starting and growing a podcast. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle for just $25. That's a small initial payment for your future.

