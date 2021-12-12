Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Switching to Windows 11? Learn How to Use It.

Familiarize yourself with Windows 11 before making the switch.

The one constant in the business world is change. Usually it's good change, but not always. Sometimes it's a little of both, like when you make a corporate switch in the devices or operating system you use.

Microsoft

Many companies around the world are adopting Windows 11, Microsoft's first new OS in six years. While that's ultimately good in the long run, any time you change operating systems, you can expect a learning curve. Shorten that curve with The Essential Windows 11 Course. It's only $19.99 (reg. $75) for a limited time. 

This detailed course includes 5.5 hours of training from Simon Sez IT. Founded in 2008 by Chris "Simon" Calder, Director of IT operations for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Simon Sez IT has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals learn valuable IT skills over the past decade and a half.

In this comprehensive course, you'll master the latest and most feature-packed version of Microsoft's operating system. You'll learn what's new in Windows 11, understand how to make a seamless upgrade from Windows 10, set up your new OS for the first time, explore the interface, and many more of the basics. From there, you'll connect and install any devices you need, customize the start menu, taskbar, and file explorer views, and start using OneDrive in file explorer to streamline your access to your data. You'll learn how to arrange multiple workspaces, use widgets, and sticky notes, get started with Microsoft Office applications, and generally start working like normal without missing a beat. The course even includes practice exercises at the end of each section to help you make your learning stick.

Make the upgrade to Windows 11 seamless. Right now, you can get The Essential Windows 11 Course for 73 percent off $75 at just $19.99.

