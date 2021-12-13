Amp Up Your Virtual Presentations with This Discounted, Innovative Tool for Green Monday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Public speaking and presentations can be an unfortunate necessity if you're an entrepreneur trying to grow your business and scale your product. And in this remote world, while opportunities to connect have gotten better, presentation skills have also evolved a lot. The tips and tricks of giving a webinar presentation aren't quite the same as a conference presentation, after all.

XSplit

One key difference, of course, is the ability to use technology to enhance your virtual presentations. With tools like XSplit Presenter, you can take your virtual meetings, presentations, webinars, livestreams, and more to new heights. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $59 (reg. $200). Plus, you can get an additional 20 percent off with code GREEN20.

XSplit Presenter allows you to add multiple media-rich elements to your screen whether you're using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or other leading video conferencing apps. With XSplit, you can easily add your webcam on top of your presentation and activate a virtual green screen to remove your background or turn it into basically anything you want. From there, you can integrate with popular presentation tools like PowerPoint and Google Slides to present information while adding personality, flair, and interactivity to your presentations. You can also add videos from YouTube or Vimeo.

You can present through videos calls and livestreams, or record for asynchronous presentations. When you do, you can help your viewers focus on the right things at the right time with simple annotations that draw attention, and add specific windows or applications to your presentation with a few simple clicks without needing to share your entire screen. When you're done, you can share the video of your presentation with ease.

With a Premium subscription to XSplit Presenter, you'll have access to 24/7 support and lifetime updates. Upgrade your presentations with a tool designed for the virtual age. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to XSplit Presenter for 70 percent off $200 at just $59, and an additional 20 percent using GREEN20.

