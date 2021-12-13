Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Amp Up Your Virtual Presentations with This Discounted, Innovative Tool for Green Monday

Make your presentations look more professional with XSplit Presenter.

By
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Public speaking and presentations can be an unfortunate necessity if you're an entrepreneur trying to grow your business and scale your product. And in this remote world, while opportunities to connect have gotten better, presentation skills have also evolved a lot. The tips and tricks of giving a webinar presentation aren't quite the same as a conference presentation, after all.

XSplit

One key difference, of course, is the ability to use technology to enhance your virtual presentations. With tools like XSplit Presenter, you can take your virtual meetings, presentations, webinars, livestreams, and more to new heights. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $59 (reg. $200). Plus, you can get an additional 20 percent off with code GREEN20.

XSplit Presenter allows you to add multiple media-rich elements to your screen whether you're using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or other leading video conferencing apps. With XSplit, you can easily add your webcam on top of your presentation and activate a virtual green screen to remove your background or turn it into basically anything you want. From there, you can integrate with popular presentation tools like PowerPoint and Google Slides to present information while adding personality, flair, and interactivity to your presentations. You can also add videos from YouTube or Vimeo.

You can present through videos calls and livestreams, or record for asynchronous presentations. When you do, you can help your viewers focus on the right things at the right time with simple annotations that draw attention, and add specific windows or applications to your presentation with a few simple clicks without needing to share your entire screen. When you're done, you can share the video of your presentation with ease.

With a Premium subscription to XSplit Presenter, you'll have access to 24/7 support and lifetime updates. Upgrade your presentations with a tool designed for the virtual age. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to XSplit Presenter for 70 percent off $200 at just $59, and an additional 20 percent using GREEN20. 

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Written By

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

More About Presentations

Presentations

5 Ways to Give a Virtual Presentation That Blows People Away

Jennifer Lynn Robinson
ent-o Insider

6 Ways to Make Virtual Presentations Feel Less Weird

Mike Pacchione

Mike Pacchione

Presentations

Every Entrepreneur Should Learn How to Be a Better Presenter

Entrepreneur Store
Read More

Latest on United States

Growth Strategies

A Face Behind the Brand: How to Humanize Your Business for Maximum Growth

Morissa Schwartz

Morissa Schwartz

News and Trends

Exclusive: Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. Announce Partnership With MOON

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Marketing Strategies

7 Marketing Trends That Will Define Success in 2022

David Cullinan

David Cullinan

Read More