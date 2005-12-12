15 Travel Tomes

From packing and road maps to common mistakes and helpful tips, these books cover all your business travel questions.

December 12, 2005 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. 202 Tips Even the Best Business Traveler May Not Know by Christopher J. McGinnis

2. Fly Free as Easy as 1-2-3! by David Crandall

3. Discount Airfares: The Insider's Guide, How to Save Up to 75% on Airline Tickets by George E. Hobart

4. Fly Free, Stay Cheap!: 'How-To' Strategies and Tips for Free Flights & Cheap Travel by Vicki Mills

5. How to Beat Jet Lag: A Practical Guide for Air Travelers by Walter Reich, Norman Rosenthal and Thomas Wehr

6. Organize Your Business Travel: Simple Routines for Managing Your Work When You're Out of the Office by Ronni Eisenberg

7. The Business Travel Almanac by Donna Williams and Michael Miller

8. Wendy Perrin's Secrets Every Smart Traveler Should Know by Wendy Perrin

9. Pack It Up: A Book for the Contemporary Traveler by Anne McAlpin

10. The Packing Book: Secrets of the Carry-On Traveler by Judith Gilford

11. Parent's Guide to Business Travel: Practical Advice and Wisdom for When You Have to Be Away by Charlie Hudson

12. The Woman Road Warrior: A Woman's Guide to Business Travel by Kathleen Ameche

13. 101 Stupid Things Business Travelers Do To Sabotage Success by Harry Knitter

14. The Unoffcial Business Traveler's Pocket Guide: 249 Tips Even the Best Business Traveler May Not Know by Christopher J. McGinnis

15. Rand McNally 2006 Road Atlas: United States, Canada, Mexico