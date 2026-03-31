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Key Takeaways AI success depends on reducing user friction, not just improving model intelligence.

Retention grows when products keep users inside workflows from intent to action.

The real moat is accumulated user context, not marginal gains in model performance.

Think about how customers actually use technology. They don’t read benchmark reports or compare reasoning scores. They open an app, try to get something done and either succeed or give up. The real battle for AI happens the moment a user needs to complete an action. One pattern keeps showing up: the hardest problem is rarely model capability. It’s about designing experiences that move users from intent to the next step.

For years, the industry ran on a simple bet: build a smarter model, win the market. That made sense when models were still limited. Now, AI writing, planning and reasoning have become good enough for everyday tasks across dozens of products and price tiers. Smarts stopped being the differentiator. Experience took its place.

Every exit costs you

Even the most capable AI tools lose customers when users have to leave the product to act on their input. Pasting results into another app. Re-entering information. Opening a new tab to finish the task. Each step costs attention. The cognitive work AI was supposed to absorb doesn’t disappear — it just moves downstream.

The gap between AI that advises and AI that moves users to the next step isn’t a design preference. It changes the retention model. AI woven into the product experience analyzes input data and improves the next interaction.

Over time, users accumulate context, history and preferences inside your product. The cost of switching stops being technical and starts being about losing something that has quietly shaped itself around them.

Medium beats model

The companies pulling ahead in AI are not necessarily the ones building the most advanced models. More often, they’re the ones quietly weaving AI into products people already use. While Big Tech poured more than $100 billion into AI infrastructure in 2025 alone, a different pattern has been taking shape across global markets. In many cases, the most interesting experiments are happening outside the United States, where local platforms are adapting AI to local languages, services and daily habits.

Often, this means layering AI across ecosystems that users already depend on. Take WeChat, with more than 1.2 billion daily users. AI increasingly acts as a kind of connective tissue across chats, payments, services and mini-programs — helping people search, launch services, complete transactions, or automate routine tasks without bouncing between tools.

Grab shows a similar pattern. The Southeast Asian platform now serves 47 million monthly transacting users, with AI working mostly behind the scenes to predict ride demand, optimize routing and logistics, coordinate food and parcel deliveries and help drivers and merchants run their businesses more efficiently.

The next step in this trend is the emergence of AI-first ecosystems — products designed with AI as the primary interface rather than adding it onto existing services. One early example is Yandex AI in Turkey, which introduces a single AI-driven entry point for discovering information, browsing the web and interacting conversationally.

Instead of simply layering AI onto a traditional search engine, the product reframes the experience as a unified AI surface that combines search, browsing, chat assistance and content discovery. Rather than switching between a search engine, a chatbot and a feed, users perform all these actions within a single interface.

Across these cases, the advantage is simple: the product keeps users inside as they move from intent to action. The point isn’t the model. It’s removing the friction in between. When AI sits inside tools people already use dozens of times a day, it starts picking up context and real-world signals that improve each interaction.

That logic is reshaping competition. Raw model performance matters less than who controls the local integrations, the last-mile connections to real services.

Business Insider estimates the global AI super-app market will grow from $155 billion in 2026 to $838 billion by 2033. The spoils, it seems, will go to the operators, not the inventors.

Build the product users don’t leave

Suppose you’re building right now, the question changes. Industry leaders aren’t debating which API scores better on benchmarks. They’re identifying where users leave the product to complete a task — and eliminating those exits. Every handoff loses value. The best AI integrations are invisible: the user simply moves forward.

Frontier research still matters at the edges — but in commercial markets, capability spreads quickly. Here’s where to start:

Audit your product for exits . Map every moment a user leaves to complete something they started with you — copying results, switching apps to pay, opening a new tab to book. These aren’t UX inconveniences. They’re your real competitors.

. Map every moment a user leaves to complete something they started with you — copying results, switching apps to pay, opening a new tab to book. These aren’t UX inconveniences. They’re your real competitors. Close the gaps one handoff at a time . Prioritize exits by frequency and drop-off rate. Start with the one costing you the most users. Build integrations that keep the workflow inside your product — the best ones go unnoticed because AI handles the complexity first.

. Prioritize exits by frequency and drop-off rate. Start with the one costing you the most users. Build integrations that keep the workflow inside your product — the best ones go unnoticed because AI handles the complexity first. Let the data compound. Every interaction inside a high-frequency product flow creates context for the next one. Track how much of your users’ history — preferences, past actions, learned behavior — lives inside your product rather than outside it. That number is your real moat.

Close the gaps and you don’t just improve retention. You build a compounding advantage that gets harder to replicate the longer users stay. A product people return to a dozen times a day is harder to copy than a better model.

The next wave of this industry won’t be determined by who ships the smartest model. It will be determined by who builds the product that users have the fewest reasons to leave.