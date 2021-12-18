Teaching English Online Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

America is the land of opportunity, so it's no surprise that people come from all over the world to try and make their fortune here. But to do so, they'll need to learn the language. And that's an opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to start a side hustle.

Teaching English online can be a great way to make a little extra money while helping someone get closer to their dream. But, first, you'll have to get certified to teach English as a foreign language. The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle will help you get on track. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $250).

This three-course bundle is offered by Cudoo, a comprehensive online learning platform that has helped nearly 20,000 people learn new skills and improve their lives. These courses are geared towards helping you pass the TEFL certification exam and will help you become a more practical teacher and better coach and mentor.

In the first course, you'll get up to speed with the latest English teaching methodologies and work towards gaining your accredited TEFL certification online. This CPD-accredited course will help you approach lesson planning and classroom management with confidence; teach you how to cover reading, writing, speaking, and listening, how to gain a strong understanding of virtual and online learning, and more. Additionally, you'll learn tips and advice for finding a TEFL or TESOL job.

Then, you'll hone your teaching style with a course on becoming a more practical teacher. You'll learn how to plan a successful training session, understand your role as a trainer, develop skills necessary to train adults, and much more. Finally, you'll learn coaching and mentoring skills that can help improve individual performance to get the most out of your students.

Start a side hustle that could have benefits for your primary business, as well. Right now, you can get The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle for just $39.99.

