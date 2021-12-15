'Fix Your F****** Trash Website': JetBlue's Booking Website, App Suddenly Crash

Furious customers were up in arms Wednesday afternoon when JetBlue’s website and app appeared to crash for customers looking to manage or book new flights.

NurPhoto | Getty Images

At 4 P.M. EST, the airline’s website appeared to be up and running, as the home page was loading and customers were still able to enter their flight confirmation and information.

But upon doing so, customers were greeted with a system error page.

“We are sorry, an internal system error has occurred,” the screen read. “Please try again later, the server may be busy now. If the problem appears again ― please call 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583)”

When trying to input the same information on the JetBlue mobile app, the same internal error message occurs.

Phone wait times were exceeding one hour.

Customers aired their frustrations on Twitter and tried to figure out how to alleviate the problem.

Another day closer to my flight. Another day checking the @JetBlue website to see if they have fixed it yet. (Spoiler alert: They haven't.) They must be really desperate for the extra $5 they get for checking a bag at the airport. pic.twitter.com/0SbTOYHMpJ — Chuck Martin, antifa means anti-fascist (@chuck_martin) December 15, 2021

OK, @JetBlue. Website and app both not working. Wait time is 60 minutes for phone. What's a busy working mom of 2 to do??? — Rabbi Sari Laufer (@rabbilaufer) December 15, 2021

@JetBlue fix your fucking trash website — Fausto Galvan (@FaustoGaIvan) December 15, 2021

One response from the JetBlue representative on Twitter suggested clearing "browser's history, cookies and cache, and open up a new tab." The representative said if issues still persisted to contact JetBlue's 1-800 number.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.