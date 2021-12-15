Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
'Fix Your F****** Trash Website': JetBlue's Booking Website, App Suddenly Crash

The booking page on both the airline's website and mobile app bring customers to an internal error message.

Furious customers were up in arms Wednesday afternoon when JetBlue’s website and app appeared to crash for customers looking to manage or book new flights.

At 4 P.M. EST, the airline’s website appeared to be up and running, as the home page was loading and customers were still able to enter their flight confirmation and information.

But upon doing so, customers were greeted with a system error page.

“We are sorry, an internal system error has occurred,” the screen read. “Please try again later, the server may be busy now. If the problem appears again ― please call 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583)”

When trying to input the same information on the JetBlue mobile app, the same internal error message occurs.

Phone wait times were exceeding one hour.

Customers aired their frustrations on Twitter and tried to figure out how to alleviate the problem.

One response from the JetBlue representative on Twitter suggested clearing "browser's history, cookies and cache, and open up a new tab." The representative said if issues still persisted to contact JetBlue's 1-800 number.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

