Keep Your Pets Happy at the Office with This Interactive Ball

Bringing pets to the office can be a magical thing, and might even help with productivity. That is, unless your dog gets extremely restless and keeps dropping a tennis ball in your lap when you're trying to get through expense reports. It's great to have your dog in the office as a stress outlet and to help give you a break from time to time, but when you need to buckle down, you need a distraction for your dog. Enter the Cheerble Wicked Ball Cyclone: 100% Automatic Interactive Ball for Dogs. It's on sale only $47.99 for a limited time.

The Wicked Ball is a 100 percent automatic, self-moving toy that can keep your pets occupied. This clever product raised more than $1 million on Indiegogo and Kickstarter and has earned rave reviews from Product Hunt, ABC, and GadgetFlow.

When you set up Wicked Ball, it starts by moving or shaking a little to attract your pet's attention. If your pet touches the ball, it shakes quickly or jumps in response to the touch. Once your pet is hooked, the Wicked Ball begins active play for ten minutes, followed by 30 minutes of rest. It has three interaction modes depending on how worked up your pet is. Thanks to the IP67 waterproof outer shell, you can also let your pet enjoy playing with the Wicked Ball outside and it's easy to clean with water as long as the outer shell is fastened tightly and securely. It's safe for most dogs, but if you have an aggressive chewing dog, it may not be the best option.

Help your pets get the interaction and fun they crave when you're too busy at the office. Right now, you can get the Cheerble Wicked Ball Cyclone: 100% Automatic Interactive Ball for Dogs for 2 percent off $49 at $47.99.

