All businesses get stiff, and it's normal

According to the head of the High Impact Incubator of the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla (Unincube), Valeria Restrepo Herrera, 75 percent of the companies close in the second year of operations because their product or service does not They responded to a real need and did not adapt to new realities. The researcher points out that companies that manage to go through the second and third years have a better chance of surviving, since the most critical period occurs between 12 and 24 months of an undertaking. This statistic is supported by the Center for the Development of Business Competitiveness, which reveals that 8 out of 10 Mexican companies fail during the first two years of existence, a number also projected by INEGI.

The question is, what happens in those early years of a business that reinforces this statistic? Above all, what is necessary to keep a business alive?

The development and growth of a business is a gradual curve that goes from top to bottom; It is absolutely normal for the descent to feel like a tailspin, but it does not happen the same in all cases. Going down after the excitement of the launch is a common behavior, even necessary because it lays the foundations of a business and allows you to notice the blind spots

-which until then had not been considered- to sustain the following steps.

The first years of a business are lived with a lot of euphoria; everything is new, exciting and hopeful. As a business owner you want to do a lot and invest everything. But here the first mistake occurs: not planning. You tend to open the whole faucet and invest too much; You are not rigorous or strict with economic entries and exits: you waste because you think it is time.

It is important to have a planning or your business will surely die

You should also be clear that in the first two years there are no profits: what is obtained is to be reinvested. Another big mistake is not setting a salary for yourself as a business owner. It is important to know part of your expenses so as not to exceed or limit yourself: do not spend more than your salary.

But if after these first years your business survives, the settlement stage begins, the descent after the starting point. From the second to the fourth year it is about putting earth to what you have already built. The ideas should focus on nurturing the sense of the business, its center or for what justifies its presence in the market. It is time to see what does and what does not work for the first decisions. It is the trial and error stage of finding your own ways to navigate your business.

After spending a couple of years on a somewhat automated scheme with working formulas and a clear journey , during the fourth and fifth years this familiar process begins to wear off. On the one hand, the energy and enthusiasm from the start are down; the novelty stopped being novel because "you already know it" in your company. It is normal. You know what you know and it may be that your business feels stagnant.

This does not necessarily mean bankruptcy; on the contrary, it is a pause to rethink your venture. It is important to be clear that the relationship you have with your business is one more in your life, and as such, it must be nurtured and renewed to start over. As in nature, everything is cyclical. Cycles end and others begin. The cycle of the first years is over, but maturity begins with the next. The message is: don't panic, it's just a moment of reinvention.

When you allow your mind to go into panic mode because you feel suffocated in the routine without knowing what to do to get out of the stagnation, it is that you start looking for immediate solutions disconnected from the purpose of your business. You focus on the sale, you do wholesale promotions, the discounts start and everything turns cold instead of keeping your essence clear. Be careful with it, your value has nothing to do with cost.

Take it easy and look at the whole forest, not just the tree: what of what you have done so far works, what would you like to keep, what of your process do you want to preserve, what speaks of the heart of your company, what is the area where what you do starts to feel stiff or boring, what feels flat and without energy. Talk to yourself honestly to be clear about your business present. By separating this, connect with the world: what is new, what you like and have not tried it, what others are doing, where you have not explored, what do you offer to your community, what area can you expand with new tools, etc.

In what generates fear or uncertainty, the new spark of your business lives

The world is changing and it feels challenging at many times; therefore, doing is not enough. You need to be close to your customers and your community, but their attention is short and to keep them with you, innovation is vital. Renew yourself, but always with loyalty to who you are as a brand, not to sell more. Connect with yourself, with what is important to you to be and to communicate so that you know who to talk to: find your tribe.

An effective-minded entrepreneur knows that life is cycles and embraces this reality as part of his personal evolution and that of his business. He is excited and prepares for the challenge because he knows that part of being an entrepreneur is living on the adrenaline of novelty.