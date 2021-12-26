Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Discover New Music and Podcasts and Upload Your Own With Disctopia

It's a more equitable space for audio creators.

By
You think of yourself as a trendsetter. A pioneer discovering new ways to do things. After all, that's much of what entrepreneurship is. If you try to apply that intrepid sense to all things in your life, then you may not be thrilled to know how little independent artists get paid on music platforms like Apple Music or Spotify.

Disctopia

If you're looking for a more equitable way to discover new music, check out Disctopia. Subscriptions are on sale for an extra 20 percent off during our second Cyber Week Sale with code CYBER20. 

Disctopia is a music platform that's committed to a culture of treating artists fairly. They call it the "TRUE Play" system and they're hoping it starts a revolution for the income model for creatives.

With a Disctopia Creative Plan, you'll have access to some of the world's most famous and exclusive podcasts, as well as curated tracks from many TRUE indie and underground artists, all while exploring new and trending music. There are no ads or user-tracking, so you can enjoy absolutely everything in peace.

If you are a creative, Disctopia gives you a consolidated platform to upload, distribute, and monetize both your content and merch. You retain full ownership of the rights to your content and Disctopia supports unlimited uploads, downloads, and storage for artists. There are zero distribution or commission fees — you receive 100 percent of your sales revenue.

Whether you're a podcaster looking for a better way to monetize or an emerging musical artist, Disctopia gives you a better way to reach an audience and earn a living. And don't worry, Disctopia still offers distribution to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, and Saavn.

Find out why Disctopia has earned 4.9/5 stars on both the Google Play Store and App Store. Disctopia plans are on sale for an extra 20 percent off during our Cyber Week II Sale when you use promo code CYBER20.

