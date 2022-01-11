Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The Era of Blitzscaling Is Over. As a VC, My Money Is On 'Responsible Growth.'

Hypergrowth damages companies, people, and the planet. The businesses I'm betting on now are "earning the right to be around for decades."

By
This story appears in the January 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How fast should you grow?

Viktor Koen

From the dawn of the dot-com boom in 1995, all the way up through 2020, Silicon Valley had an answer that inspired many others: hyper growth. That’s what made headlines, hypnotized investors, and drove a winner-take-all mentality. You want to be Uber, not Lyft; Google, not Bing. Reid Hoffman, a founder of LinkedIn, wrote a popular book titled, Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Growth Strategies

Growth Strategies

He Took a $900 Million Company Public While Paying For His Workers' College Degrees and Weddings

Elizabeth Greenwood
ent-o Insider

Everyone Wants Meaningful Work. But What Does That Look Like, Really?

Joe Keohane

Joe Keohane

Technology

How SaaS Tech Is Bringing Legacy Industries Into the Digital Age

Molly Matthews

Molly Matthews

Read More

Latest on United States

Growth Strategies

He Took a $900 Million Company Public While Paying For His Workers' College Degrees and Weddings

Elizabeth Greenwood
ent-o Insider

Everyone Wants Meaningful Work. But What Does That Look Like, Really?

Joe Keohane

Joe Keohane

Finance

A Tax Deferred Annuity 101 Guide For Non Biased Consumers

John Rampton

Read More