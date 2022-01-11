The Era of Blitzscaling Is Over. As a VC, My Money Is On 'Responsible Growth.'
Hypergrowth damages companies, people, and the planet. The businesses I'm betting on now are "earning the right to be around for decades."
How fast should you grow?
From the dawn of the dot-com boom in 1995, all the way up through 2020, Silicon Valley had an answer that inspired many others: hyper growth. That’s what made headlines, hypnotized investors, and drove a winner-take-all mentality. You want to be Uber, not Lyft; Google, not Bing. Reid Hoffman, a founder of LinkedIn, wrote a popular book titled, Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies.
