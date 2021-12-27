Death and Co. Took Manhattanites by Storm. Now, It Wants Investors to Bring Cocktail Magic Everywhere.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While many businesses suffered through the horrors of 2020, few were as ravaged by Covid shutdowns and the resulting global shutdown as bars and nightlife venues. After attendance dropped over 60 percent during the pandemic year, 2021 has seen a spirited resurgence fueled by loosening Covid restrictions and a general public appetite for getting back out into the world again.

Entertainment and nightlight spending is on the rise as Yelp statistics noted huge spikes in new business openings during summer 2021. Dance and comedy clubs, jazz and blues venues, and even oxygen bars all showed growth rates of more than 150 percent over the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, new bars and lounges are also up considerably, with 89 percent more openings in 2021.

Customers are back in the open...and they're looking for fun new places to earn the mantle as their new favorite bar or restaurant.

Death and Co may be uniquely positioned to take big advantage of this unusual growth moment. While you might be unfamiliar with the budding cocktail bar chain, residents of New York, Denver, and Los Angeles are already well aware of the buzz-worthy speakeasy-style establishments. After opening on New Year's Eve 2006, the Death and Co location in Manhattan's East Village became an overnight smash, serving wine, beer, stellar meals, and most importantly, finely crafted cocktails.

With locations now in three cities, Death and Co is ready to expand even further, seeking investors to help grow its burgeoning cocktail empire that spreads much wider than its three brick-and-mortar bars.

In addition to opening new Death and Co locations, the company is also home to four other distinct revenue-driving verticals building on the founders' hospitality experience and the growing Death & Co brand. The company is also building its Proprietors LLC consultancy and bar management business; its in-development Midnight Auteur Hotel group; its Gin and Luck Media company producing a popular series of cocktail-focused books; and its new Death and Co line of canned and bottled cocktails. In fact, its coffee table book Cocktail Codex took home the top prize of Book of the Year from the James Beard Foundation, the first time a beverage book had ever won the prestigious category.

With revenue on the rise and all five ventures in full-on growth mode, the company now hopes to replicate the success of its previous investor drive, which served as SeedInvest's first hospitality-based fundraise and finished with the second most successful crowdfunding campaign in the platform's history.

With Death and Co featured in articles from Forbes, Food and Wine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and more, you can fuel the economy's resurgent hospitality industry and check out opportunities for investing in the company now through Death & Co’s SeedInvest profile.

