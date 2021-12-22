Say Hello to Your Solution to Indoor Digital Pollution

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you sit down at the end of a long day, do you find it difficult to rest? Do you have a hard time calming your mind or meditating when you finally have time alone to decompress and unwind? This is just one of the many symptoms of too much exposure to Electromagnetic Field (EMF) and other wavelengths that could be entering your home and your body without you even realizing it.

Living in our golden era of digital technology, innovating at lightning speed where smart devices make our homes, offices, and lifestyle gadgets smarter and our lives more convenient, comes with some unwanted and unfortunate side effects; namely EMF radiation from Wi-Fis, wireless devices, and cell phone towers causing oxidative stress. Free radicals which break down the cells in the human body through harmful oxidation compliment EMFs because they ignite that process.

The result is adverse. More than 25,000 peer-reviewed studies show the negative effects of EMFs on the human body and living organisms like pets and plants. So, what can you do to ensure that you continue to live a smart and efficient but healthy tech life?

Start protecting your home or office.

A much-needed solution to these indoor pollutants is offered through a compact and easy-to-use device – the “Somavedic,'' which has been scientifically proven to mitigate the unwanted influences of EMFs, the company says. Somavedic works on a principle of a controlled release of energy from precious and semi-precious stones found inside each bowl-shaped glass unit. The result? A feeling of calm, serenity, and an overall sense of wellbeing.

The Somavedic’s field is capable of penetrating walls and floors creating a 360-degree coherent field within a range of 100 feet in all directions, which means it can easily protect your entire apartment. Several of the brand's bestselling devices also provide the added benefit of water structuring – transforming tap or bottled water into mountain spring quality water with higher bioavailability for improved hydration, making it ideal for human and pet consumption.

Happy customers have flocked to Somavedic's Instagram and Facebook pages to share countless 5-star reviews of the brand. Eighty-five percent of customers say the product has helped change their lives for the better. Fans of brands like the Oura Ring, which monitors restorative sleep, credit their improved HRV and deep sleep scores to the Somavedic. Celebrities including Gabby Reece, Angi Fletcher, and biohacking authorities like Ben Greenfield, Dave Asprey and Luke Storey are also fans of the Somavedic. “[...]This is a must-have for anyone who finds themselves around EMF emitting devices often,” says Dr. Will Cole, a leading functional medicine expert and best-selling author.

Innovative wellness technology accessible to all.

Covid-19 has been an obvious source of stress for everyone, pushing most of us to our physical and mental health limits. Somavedic’s goal is to provide a wellness solution available to everyone and anyone. Since the pandemic, the company has shifted its focus to improving the daily work environments of on-site and remote workers around the world. Developing an “Actively Harmonized Space” certification initiative for companies that want to have Somavedics in their office and co-working spaces to help employees feel better and be more productive.

During the last 10 years, Somavedic devices have been shipped to over 58 countries, helping over 150,000 people worldwide. The Czech Republic-based company Somavedic Technologies entered the U.S. market at the end of 2019, building its notoriety amongst the most well-known and respected brands in the health and wellness sector.

If you're ready to see if the Somavedic is for you, now is the time to give it a go. With a 99.9 percent customer satisfaction rating, you can be sure it's a product you'll want to use again and again, the company says. Somavedic’s special 60-day money-back guarantee means there is no risk to purchasing the product – in case you are not fully satisfied with your experience. They also offer worldwide express shipping to get the product to you – just about anywhere. Try out the Somavedic today.