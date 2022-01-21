How To Sell Your Screenplay To Netflix

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The days of cable TV are limited. Streaming services, with Netflix leading the charge, have become the preferred method for people to watch their favorite shows and movies. With no commercials and no wait time, a Netflix user can finish an entire series in just a few short weeks (or a few short days, depending on how good the show is).

So, for any screenwriters out there itching to get their masterpiece accepted by Netflix and watched by millions: you have to go through the proper steps. If not, you’ll be grasping at straws and your show or movie will likely never be picked up.

In this guide, we will review those proper steps and outline the best way to go about getting your screenplay accepted by Netflix.

Don’t attempt to cold call Netflix

Netflix has made it very clear that they will not accept any unsolicited screenplay submissions. If you want to throw caution to the wind and try to force your script on them anyway, you’re more than welcome to do so, but you’re unlikely to gain traction.

The best way to go about getting your script read by Netflix is to get a foot in the door through a connection.

Related: How Networking Is Necessary for Effective Entrepreneurship

Find a representative

An agent or manager will be able to metaphorically open the door to your Netflix success. However, not all representatives are created equal.

Working with a representative who knows Netflix is essential. There are certain channels and connections that will be much easier to establish with someone who understands Netflix processes.

Grind, promote and network

Perhaps most importantly, you have to put in a ton of effort to have your screenplay selected. The stories about someone getting noticed by chance are mere fairy tales. Screenplays that make it to Netflix came about because the writers worked as hard as they possibly could until their screenplays were perfect.

After creating an excellent script, you need to promote your work. Enter into some competitions and don’t be afraid to promote yourself. You put in a lot of effort into this screenplay, you should be proud of it.

During these competitions and anytime you meet someone new, be sure to network effectively. Talk to the judges and ask them if you can connect on LinkedIn or through email. Even if some of them don’t have connections with Netflix directly, they may know someone who knows someone who works at Netflix. That could be your ticket to getting your script on screen!

Related: Networking Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

Luck equals preparation plus opportunity

It would be nice if all of the best scripts automatically made it to Netflix, were made into movies and shows, and the authors of these wonderful works got to rise to stardom. But things don’t often happen like they do in the movies (or in your screenplay). The only thing you can control are the actions you take throughout this process. So, work as hard as you can on your script, work as hard as you can to promote your script, then work as hard as you can to network with industry professionals. If you do all of these things, you’ll put yourself in the best possible position for getting your idea accepted by Netflix.

Related: 10 Proven Ways to Make Your Own Luck