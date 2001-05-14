McDonald's Opens First McCafe In U.S.

Oak Brook, Illinois-Chicago consumers can now enjoy a wide selection of gourmet coffees, teas, pastries and desserts, all delivered at McDonald's McCafe, which opened on May 2.

Menu items at McCafe include cappuccino, lattes, fruit smoothies, hot chocolate and premium teas as well as muffins, scones and more. Items are served on fine china with stainless steel flatware for dine-in customers. All menu items are also available for carry out.

The ambiance at McCafe is designed for comfort and includes leather couches, chairs and bistro-style tables with vintage French posters, lace curtains and mahogany and granite accents decorating the space.

"We are aggressively looking for ways to grow our business under The Golden Arches, and McCafe gives customers another reason to visit McDonald's," says Alan Feldman, president of McDonald's USA. "People can experience the McDonald's they know and love, or explore and enjoy this new concept that will add a unique dimension to their visit. We'll be watching customer reaction to the McCafe concept to determine its potential here in the U.S."

McCafe was first introduced in Australia in 1993 and has become a successful enterprise in 17 countries with almost 300 locations worldwide. McDonald's is introducing McCafe for the first time in the United States, making this the 18th country to debut the concept. All McCafes are within or adjacent to existing full-service traditional McDonald's restaurants. -McDonald's

