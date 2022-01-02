Earn Extra Money by Starting a Side Business in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For some entrepreneurs, one business just isn't enough. If you're one of the millions of people interested in starting a side hustle, you might just have the skills to make it bigger than just a hustle. In The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle, you'll learn a variety of ways to earn a little extra money on the side and you might just develop the skills you need to scale an entire second business.

StackCommerce

This 10-course bundle includes materials on some of today's most popular side hustles and can help you get in the right mindset to start a secondary business. You'll learn from entrepreneurs like Mary Ingrassia (4.5/5 instructor rating), Ryan Ford (4.5/5 rating), and Phil Ebiner (4.5/5 rating), all of whom have turned their online presence into a living.

In this bundle, you'll learn how to set SMART goals and understand how to plan correctly to achieve your goals. This way, once you find something that interests you, you'll have a clear plan of attack to start scaling your business fast.

In the bundle, you'll get a copywriting bootcamp and learn how to market yourself on sites like Fiverr to get clients and sell your services sustainably. Additionally, you'll explore the world of e-commerce, understanding how to build and scale stores on Shopify and Amazon — all without having to hold any inventory on your own. You'll learn how to support your ventures or freelance as a digital marketer with courses on social media and video marketing, and even get a crash course in how to build your first NFT.

Want to earn some extra money in 2022? Then do it. The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle will help you get started and you can grab it at a special $27.99 price when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.