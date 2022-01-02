Earn Extra Money by Starting a Side Business in 2022
Why wait? Get started today.
For some entrepreneurs, one business just isn't enough. If you're one of the millions of people interested in starting a side hustle, you might just have the skills to make it bigger than just a hustle. In The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle, you'll learn a variety of ways to earn a little extra money on the side and you might just develop the skills you need to scale an entire second business.
This 10-course bundle includes materials on some of today's most popular side hustles and can help you get in the right mindset to start a secondary business. You'll learn from entrepreneurs like Mary Ingrassia (4.5/5 instructor rating), Ryan Ford (4.5/5 rating), and Phil Ebiner (4.5/5 rating), all of whom have turned their online presence into a living.
In this bundle, you'll learn how to set SMART goals and understand how to plan correctly to achieve your goals. This way, once you find something that interests you, you'll have a clear plan of attack to start scaling your business fast.
In the bundle, you'll get a copywriting bootcamp and learn how to market yourself on sites like Fiverr to get clients and sell your services sustainably. Additionally, you'll explore the world of e-commerce, understanding how to build and scale stores on Shopify and Amazon — all without having to hold any inventory on your own. You'll learn how to support your ventures or freelance as a digital marketer with courses on social media and video marketing, and even get a crash course in how to build your first NFT.
Want to earn some extra money in 2022? Then do it. The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle will help you get started and you can grab it at a special $27.99 price when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.
Prices subject to change.
Written By
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor