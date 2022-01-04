10 Side Hustles You Can Start From Home in 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Today, 45 percent of Americans report having a side hustle. That's a massive number, and if you haven't joined them yet, 2022 is the prime time to do it. There are tons of profitable side hustles out there just waiting for you to take advantage. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some courses that are price dropped to just $20 during our New Year, New You Sale that can help.

StackCommerce

1. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Take a deep dive into the world's leading creative suite and start your side hustle as a designer. This bundle includes training in Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and much more so you'll have a well-rounded skillset when it's all said and done.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,600) for a limited time.

2. The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle

Playing the stock market is a side hustle. In this bundle, you'll learn trading secrets from a professional day trader, learning how to minimize your risk and maximize your profit.

Get The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,000) for a limited time.

3. The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle

The barriers of entry to real estate may be high, but if you have some disposable income, this bundle will help you operate like a real estate investor. You'll learn the skills you need to flip houses, identify potential windfalls, manage wholesale deals, and more.

Get The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,000) for a limited time.

4. The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle

With the ecommerce boom still in full effect, it's a great time to sell products online. With Amazon FBA, it's easier than ever. In this bundle, you'll learn how to source generic products, private label them, and scale an Amazon store to start earning passive income.

Get The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,189) for a limited time.

5. The All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle

If you're interested in ethical hacking, you may not find another bundle like this one. With 18 courses from top cybersecurity instructors, you'll learn how to hack like a pro to identify vulnerabilities and patch weaknesses anywhere you find them.

Get The All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for $20 (reg. $3,284) for a limited time.

6. The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle

American Sign Language (ASL) isn't just for the hard of hearing. It's a useful communication tool for establishing a more inclusive working environment. As such, teachers are in demand, so why not learn it now?

Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for $20 (reg. $618) for a limited time.

7. The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle

You've heard of investing in cryptocurrency, but the blockchain has far more uses than just coins. In this bundle, you'll understand the full reach of the blockchain and learn how to build your own blockchains using Ethereum and Solidity.

Get The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,200) for a limited time.

8. The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle

NFT minters are making millions for pictures of chimpanzees. If you're interested in a potential get-rich-quick scheme, learn how to build your own NFTs in this bundle.

Get The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,200) for a limited time.

9. The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle

Got something to say? Broadcast it to the world! This bundle is designed for aspiring podcasters who need a little help getting the right equipment, ideating, and getting their podcast established. Once you're up and running, you'll learn how to scale it to new audiences.

Get The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,000) for a limited time.

10. The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle

As long as people read on the internet, there will be a demand for copywriters. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn the best copywriting strategies, how to write for multiple mediums, and how to build a copywriting business from the ground up.

Get The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,200) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.