New Year, Better Efficiency: Learn Project and Quality Management for Just $20

Efficiency is the name of the game for entrepreneurs. That's why project management is useful for any entrepreneur. Project managers use proven methodologies to help usher projects along and ensure they get completed on time and under budget. Sounds pretty important in these lean days, doesn't it?

This 11-course bundle includes training from experts like Paul Ashun (4.4/5 instructor rating), Mauricio Rubio (4.4/5 rating), and Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE). You'll delve into a number of today's leading project management methodologies, but before you get there, you'll start by gaining an in-depth knowledge of effective project management. You'll develop the leadership skills you need to effectively manage a team and understand the role and key skills of a project manager.

Through practice, you'll understand how to plan a project and know the scope, schedule, budget, and risks before starting. That way, you'll also know how to get stakeholder buy-in at the beginning of your project and maintain it throughout its entire lifecycle.

In addition to general project management skills, you'll also get familiar with a number of top methodologies and start working toward certification. There are courses on Scrum, Project Management Professional (PMP), PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), Risk Management Professional (RMP), Six Sigma, and more. Before you know it, you'll have covered all the touchstones of effective project management.

