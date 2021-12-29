Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
DoorDash's CEO Might Deliver Your Next Takeout Meal Himself

Probably not. But all of the platform's corporate employees -- all the way up to its chief executive -- will be delivering at least one order to a customer's home this January.

By

Admit it: None of you realized DoorDash has been in business for nearly a decade. Let alone that one of the food-delivery platform's earliest initiatives was called WeDash, the idea being that all its workers — including corporate employees — would at some point make a meal delivery run to underscore the company's sense of community ethos. 

After a pandemic hiatus, WeDash has been resurrected heading into the New Year. As CNNBusiness reports, the program will return in January, with everyone from software gurus to C-Suite honchos mandated to be a one-off "Dasher."

Unsurprisingly, immediate reports surfaced of disgruntlement among the ranks. Per SFGate, one such well-paid office worker posted to anonymous social media platform Blind, “What the actual f—k?. I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.”

A DoorDash spokesperson told CNNBusiness, "The sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employees base at large. This is a valued program we've had since the company's inception." 

Except for that period during the pandemic when their regular Dashers were still on the front lines while white-collar personnel worked from home and ordered delivery from Grubhub. 

Happy ordering, everyone!

Kenny Herzog

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Kenny Herzog is currently Digital Content Director at Entrepreneur Media. Previously, he has served as Editor in Chief or Managing Editor for several online and print publications, and contributed his byline to outlets including Rolling Stone, New York Magazine/Vulture, Esquire, The Ringer, Men's Health, TimeOut New York, A.V. Club, Men's Journal, Mic, Mel, Nylon and many more.

