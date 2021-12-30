Cobra Kai: 5 Lessons From The Redemption Series

I remember when I was a child I used to watch the Karate Kid every time it was played on TV. It didn't matter that he had seen the movies 100 times before. He loved the story of Daniel Larusso ( Ralph Macchio ).

I remember watching the first season of the Cobra Kai sequel series in 2018 on YouTube Red with the same taste I had on Saturdays in front of my analog TV in the 90s, in love with the way history showed us the other side of the world. coin featuring the story of Johnny Lawrence ( William Zabka ) and his path to redemption.

That's why when Netflix bought the broadcasting rights of the series in 2020 to give it a second chance and it became a worldwide phenomenon, I was very happy, because beyond being a martial arts show, it also has lessons that anyone can apply. in real life.

As we await the premiere of the fourth season of Cobra Kai , I leave you some of the teachings I found from my favorite show.

Lessons from Cobra Kai

1. All stories have at least two versions

The original Karate Kid trilogy, especially the first film, is told from the perspective of the "loser" Daniel Larusso and tells how he manages to defeat enemies stronger than him, such as the bully Johnny Lawrence. Cobra Kai tells us that the head of the Cobras gang lived through abuse at home (and surely in the dojo with his sensei John Kreese ) and that this was turning him into the abuser we saw in the film.

What you can learn: Of course, nothing excuses being abusing another person, but it helps us understand that things are rarely as simple as we imagine and that behind each person there is a story.

Taking this into account will help us make better informed decisions.

2. A good leader learns as much as he teaches

Johnny starts out as a rather rare and even mediocre sensei, but it is through his relationship with Miguel and the rest of his students that he matures and finds his own leadership style, which while unconventional, works.

What you can learn: A good leader knows how to recognize when he does not have all the answers and allows himself to be taught when necessary. A real guide will know how to listen to his team, correct it when there are mistakes and recognize when he himself has taken the wrong path.

3. Be clear about your unique value proposition, but be flexible

Daniel's style is defense-only, while Johnny's is attack-based. They both know very well what makes them different and perfect for different groups of people. Miyagi-Do helps to find balance, while Eagle-Fang ( what a name… ) offers power to those who feel weak.

However, if we understand well what the trailer shows us and promises us the end of the third season, both senseis will have to join forces and combine their styles to make them stronger in order to defeat Kreese and, apparently, Terry Silver .

What you can learn: You must know very well what makes you different from the competition and what your unique offers of value are. Why people look for you. However, you must also be able to pivot and modify your proposal not only to adapt to the changing taste of the public or to new platforms, but also because staying static in a volatile world like today is a gigantic strategic mistake.

Image: Cobra Kai via Instagram

4. Forgiveness is really for the victims

One of the themes I like the most about Cobra Kai is redemption. Daniel isn't obligated to forgive Johnny for what happened when they were in high school, however he does or at least tries early in the series.

Narratively, Johnny hasn't asked for that forgiveness (though I think we'll see it in this or next season), but Daniel spends an entire season processing the pain the Cobra Kai name causes him, and he doesn't always do it in a healthy way.

In the end, the escalation of violence towards his children makes Daniel realize Johnny's humanity to at least work alongside him. Not because Lawrence asks for it or deserves it, but because Larusso knows what his sensei Miyagi would have wanted.

Sure, it remains to be seen if this extends to Terry Silver, a worse abuser, this season.

What you can learn: Miyagi already said: "If you seek revenge, start by digging two graves." In other words, holding a grudge is a punishment for both the abuser and the victim. Of course, no one is obliged to forgive if they do not want to, but learning to let go of the past, put your luggage on the floor and have your hands open, can open the possibility of a different life.

5. Can be changed

We all wanted to be Daniel Larusso when we grew up. Fighting for the right thing and defending justice. The truth is that it was not always true. More times than we would like to admit, we have been Johnny Lawrence. Angry with life, hurting others because they hurt us first.

Cobra Kai 's basic premise is just that: change is possible. It may hurt us and we don't even want to do it at first, but transforming who we are and what we do is possible.

What you can learn: Changing what we have been for many years is possible and redemption is always an option. The important thing is to take the necessary steps to achieve it. The trick to lose your fear? Recognize that every kilometer journey begins with only a simple first step.

Do you want to stop being a loser? Remember first that you really are not . No matter how you have handled the circumstances of your life thus far, you can change your story today.

There are many other lessons to be learned from the Netflix and Sony series, but these are my favorites. Which are yours?

