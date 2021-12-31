Reasons to Bet on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is a staffing services provider that has performed brilliantly over the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share-price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes CCRN an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Cross Country Healthcare have returned 212.8%, significantly outperforming the 47% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Four estimates for 2021 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has moved 73.6% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Cross Country Healthcare has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 75%.

Country Healthcare is currently benefiting from the pandemic-induced increase in demand for healthcare staffing, investments in headcount and technology, and an increase in operational effectiveness.

Digital transformation and operational efficiency have been enabling the company to cater to the continuously increasing demand in specialties such as emergency room, operating room, labor, pediatrics, and delivery and medical-surgical services. The recent acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group expands Cross Country Healthcare’s go-to-market strategy and strengthens its foothold in the home care market.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Avis Budget CAR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Accenture ACN and Charles River Associates CRAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 453.5% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 445.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 58.4% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Charles River Associates has an expected earnings growth rate of 61.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

Charles River’s shares have surged 82.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%.

