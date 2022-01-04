Apple Becomes World's First-Ever $3 Trillion Company

As a company that has innovated and dominated the technology space for decades, it’s no surprise that Apple has broken a seemingly impossible record when it comes to company valuation.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple has officially reached a $3 trillion market valuation, making it the first company to accomplish such a feat.

Company shares temporarily hit a new record of $182.88 on Monday, which secured the valuation before dropping back down.

Apple’s Q4 earnings from 2021 were an impressive $83.4 billion, a 29% increase year over year in the same time period.

“We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement at the time.

Apple most recently surpassed the $2 trillion club in August of 2020.

The company managed to survive and thrive amid the pandemic — during which many other companies faltered and fumbled — thanks to a higher demand for at-home electronic products and high app usage due to lockdowns.

Most recently, Apple began to shutter most stores in New York amid the rise of the Omicron variant and new social distancing guidelines.

As of Tuesday morning, the company was up a whopping 40.65% year over year.