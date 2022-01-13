Unleash Your Inner Data Scientist by Learning Excel and Power BI

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Data rules everything in business these days. From keeping spreadsheets of client information to harvesting mass amounts of website visitor data to determine customer insights, the way you use data can make a big difference in your company's bottom line. You probably know some Microsoft Excel, but do you know how to leverage it like a data scientist?

By expanding your Excel knowledge and delving into Microsoft's Power BI business insights platform, you can discover new ways to use data to help your business grow. With The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle, you'll have a great jumping-off point.

This nine-course bundle includes training from data scientists and Excel experts like Nikolai Schuler (4.6/5 instructor rating), Chris Dutton (4.5/5 rating), and Juan Galvan (4.5/5 rating). Through these courses, you'll learn how to think like a data scientist and understand how to get the most out of programs like Excel, Power BI, and Alteryx.

In Excel, you'll explore powerful visualization tools and discuss unique features like filled maps, sparklines, custom templates, dynamic visuals, interactive form controls, and more. You'll learn how to create clear and effective charts and graphs to better visualize data and communicate findings.

From there, you'll learn how to use Excel to launch into Power BI, creating professional, high-quality reports from scratch. You'll understand the entire workflow from start to finish, learning how to integrate various data sources from Excel, databases, and more. Eventually, you'll be able to blend and transform raw data into beautiful interactive dashboards, just like professional analysts do.

Finally, you'll also explore statistics and mathematics for data scientists, work with the R programming language for visualization, and even get a course on full stack web development.

Learn how to think like a data scientist. Right now, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle for just $34.99 (reg. $1800).

Prices are subject to change.