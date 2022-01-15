Get a Jump on Tax Season by Learning Accounting Skills

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running your dream business is exciting. Turning a vision into a reality and seeing validation for your ideas — all while making money — is one of the greatest feelings entrepreneurs experience. But managing the money and compliance is one of the worst.

Few entrepreneurs enjoy accounting and yet accounting skills are absolutely essential for your business to thrive. It's not sexy, but The 2022 Ultimate Finance & Accounting Certification Bundle provides a crucial education that will help you stay compliant and maybe even save some money this tax season. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,600).

This eight-course bundle includes more than 60 hours of training from Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele (4.4/5 instructor rating). Steele has worked as an accounting instructor and curriculum developer since 2009 and has authored five books on accounting.

In this progressive bundle, you'll start by focusing on personal finance before getting into professional accounting. Steele can help you set SMART goals, develop a personal financial plan, understand how to budget, introduce you to the most important financial statements, and much more.

When you get into the professional courses, you'll start with the basics of accounting, familiarizing yourself with T accounts and general ledgers. You'll learn about recognition, measurement, valuation, and disclosures, know how to manage costs, and much more. You'll also learn how to analyze financial statements and decisions, learn vertical and horizontal analysis, and other accounting essentials. From there, you'll delve into corporate cost management, learn how to make enterprise investment decisions, perform budgeting and forecasts for your business, and much more. It's a comprehensive overview that will help your business stay in the black.

Learn essential personal finance and accounting skills to help your business thrive. Right now, The 2022 Ultimate Finance & Accounting Certification Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

