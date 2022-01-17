Start Getting into Great Shape in 2022 with These Resources

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Millions of people make New Year's resolutions every year, but research shows that only about 8 percent of people stick to them. To be sure, some resolutions are easier to keep than others. But one of the most common — losing weight and getting into better shape — is certainly one of the most difficult.

As an entrepreneur, exercise is a good thing that can help you become your most productive self. So to help you stick to that resolution to get into better shape in 2022, we've curated The 2022 New Year New You Health & Weight Loss Training Bundle. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $1194) and it won't just be great for your health, but it could help the health of your business too.

This six-course bundle includes courses from experts like Brandon Hakim (4.4/5 instructor rating), Felix Harder (4.6/5 rating), and Bryan Guerra (4.6/5 rating). Each instructor is an entrepreneur in their own right, so they know the difficulty of finding time for your health and will give you strategies to adopt a healthier lifestyle without overhauling your life.

You'll understand simple ways to add more life-giving foods to your diet and learn food ingredients that could be harmful to your health. With three simple ways to multiply the nutrition of every meal, you'll start to eat better so that you can also improve your exercise. In other courses, you'll learn how to implement your fitness goals correctly and gain access to workout plans and supplemental resources to help you adopt a healthier lifestyle. There are also courses to help you manage cravings and lose weight sustainably — and keep it off.

Get into a healthier lifestyle in 2022 and make positive changes that will stick. Right now, The 2022 New Year New You Health & Weight Loss Training Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

