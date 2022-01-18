Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk Calls Out 'Security Issue' With Accounts Posting His Travel Dates

The Tesla CEO spoke out after an outlet incorrectly cited his travel dates for an upcoming trip to Berlin.

By

Posting to social media has become so second nature for most of us that the line between sharing too much personal information and not sharing enough can get easily blurred. When it comes to celebrities and public figures, something as simple as posting a location can lead to potentially dangerous consequences for those with ill intent.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought attention to this via Twitter on Monday after piggybacking off of a Tweet by entrepreneur and Tesla investor Sawyer Merrit that explained how he would no longer be discussing or disclosing Musk’s travel plans as he had been doing previously.

“Going forward I won't be posting any reported travel plans for @elonmusk,” Merrit posted. “I would encourage others to do so too. I'm sure Elon doesn't want that stuff reported & at the end of the day, we want to keep Elon and his family safe.”

Musk, who shares custody of 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii with ex-partner Claire Boucher aka Grimes, responded to the tweet by firmly seconding, “Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue.”

The social media fodder comes following a false report that Musk would be visiting the Tesla factory in Berlin on January 16, which referenced a tweet by Merrit claiming that the information was true.

"I obv can’t comment on every rumor, but this isn’t true,” Musk said earlier this week. “Am headed to Berlin mid Feb, not this week.”

As of Tuesday morning, Tesla was up 24% year over year.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

Finance

What's on the Horizon for Payments and Fintech in 2022?

Michael Orlando

Michael Orlando

News and Trends

Arkansas Offers Remote Tech Workers and Entrepreneurs $10,000 to Move There

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Parents of Amazon Worker Killed in Tornado are Suing the Company: 'Amazon Placed Profits First'

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

The Top 5 Annuity Questions You Should Know; How to Answer Them

Deanna Ritchie

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Better Digitize Your Business

Evgeny Chuprov

Evgeny Chuprov

Leadership

How to Manage Remote Teams to Improve Internal Communication

Pavel Osokin

Pavel Osokin

Read More