Take Care of Your Oral Hygiene with This Electric Toothbrush

Making a good first impression starts with a good oral hygiene.

Entrepreneurs spend a lot of time on the go. And with the world slowly opening back up to business travel, you want to make sure you're looking and feeling your best before all of your meetings. One of the easiest ways to make a good first impression in a meeting is to just look presentable — and that all starts with oral hygiene.

Whether you're looking for an everyday upgrade or you want a travel toothbrush that won't cut corners, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads has you covered. Most dentists recommend electric toothbrushes these days, but many will set you back more than $100. However, you only get one set of teeth, so you owe it to them to invest in a little more than a $4 brush off the CVS shelf. The AquaSonic strikes a nice balance as it's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $189).

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this powerful electric toothbrush can blast away 10 times more plaque than a traditional toothbrush, all while customizing your brushing experience between soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes. That way, it's gentle on sensitive teeth and gums while the 40,000 VPM motor still gives your teeth a deep clean that can dissolve stains and whiten teeth. The AquaSonic can improve your gum health in as little as one week and make your teeth more pearly white than ever. Plus, the ADA-approved toothbrush comes with a travel case and eight brush heads, so you won't have to splurge on new ones any time soon.

Upgrade your oral hygiene routine both at home and while traveling. Right now, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads is on sale for 78 percent off $189 at just $39.99.

