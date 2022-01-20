Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Jeff Bezos Gets Roasted on Twitter, Compared to Evil Villain After Amazon Announces New 'Lord of the Rings' Show

The new Prime Video series is set for a September 2022 release.

By

Amazon’s Prime Video has long been teasing an original series based off of the fan-favorite Lord of the Rings series.

Twitter via Jeff Bezos

Though not much was known about the series upon its announcement, fans are no longer speculating about what precisely the series could be about based on a title release and teaser video released on Wednesday.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is set to premiere in early September, alludes to fans that the series will be a prequel of sorts, showcasing the story behind how the titular rings were forged together before the movie series began.

The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of middle earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a company statement. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The company said that the story is set to take place thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and will feature characters that fans of the movie series are already familiar with as well as, of course, new ones.

The hype around the new Prime Video series is so real that Amazon founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos, even tweeted about it, much to fans’ pleasure.

“Coming this September 2nd,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself leaning over on a sign displaying the show’s title. “Can’t wait for you to see it.”

He followed up with a post of the teaser video that showed the title reveal and a voiceover of the Ring Verse that was made famous in The Lord of the Rings.

Bezos’ tweet received more than 24,500 likes and 1,800 retweets.

Many, however, took the opportunity to roast the billionaire in response to his support of the new show.

Twitter users jumped to compare Bezos to the series’ villain, Sauron, the creator of the infamous "one ring to rule them all," who sought to conquer and rule all of middle earth — something many were drawing parallels to with Bezos and his Amazon empire.

“Jeff Bezos is trying to become Sauron,” one user joked.

“It makes me mad because Bezos is basically Sauron when it comes to small independent bookstores,” another said.

Bezos has yet to respond to any comparisons between him and you know, the dark lord.

The Rings of Power will air weekly on Fridays beginning September 2, 2022.

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com.

