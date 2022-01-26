10 Top Penny Stocks To Buy Under $5 That Are Household Names

If you’re a traditional investor, you’ve probably heard the saying “invest in what you know.” This is a very basic strategy in the stock market today that entails buying shares of companies you use frequently.

PennyStocks.com - PennyStocks

Do you drink Starbucks coffee every day? Why not invest in Starbucks stock? Like McDonald’s cheeseburgers? Why not invest in the company?

This is one of the tenets of famous investor Warren Buffett though it’s much more detailed than buying into a company you know well.

This idea has also influenced certain penny stocks, believe it or not. Today we’ll look at five more household names that are not only public companies but area also trading as penny stocks right now. This adds to our original list from the article: 5 Household Name Penny Stocks To Buy Under $5.

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

We’ll start this list of household penny stocks with what may be the lesser-known of the bunch. You might’ve seen advertisements for something that looked like salami or jerky. It’s called “biltong,” and the “Biltong Slab” from Stryve is presented as a high-quality beef perfect for those on a keto diet. The company was also selling it alongside a meat slicer to attract holiday shoppers late last year.

Regardless of the vibrant packaging and unique value proposition during the holidays, SNAX stock hasn’t brought such “tasty” returns to the market quite yet. Since going public, shares have slid from over $5 to under $3. A recent $35 million public offering also added pressure to the stock. However, the use of proceeds was clearly outlined in going toward Stryve’s current growth model.

Over the last few months, the company sagged distribution wins through deals with Costco, Walmart, and 7-Eleven, and plans to continue this growth. CEO Joe Oblas expects the short-term stalemate to “pave the way” for brand growth in the future. Helping with this is a focus on endorsement and influencer deals with notable athletes. This month, Stryve signed Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz as its newest brand ambassador, helping to educate consumers on “healthy snacking” lifestyles.

From a market perspective, it may also be worth noting that SNAX stock has come into a retail trading spotlight as a lower float name. This theme seems to be popular this year among day and swing traders thanks to the potential for higher volatility.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Something that may be a bit more notable is 23andMe Holding Co. The company went public via SPAC last year and ultimately reached a high of $13.68 in the middle of the 4th quarter. Since then, however, the DNA of the market hasn’t been strong. In fact, during the last two and a half months, ME stock has slipped by as much as 70%. This week, shares reached new 52-week lows of $3.99.

What is 23andMe? It’s a consumer genetics company made popular by its genetic test kit. You may not know that the company is also developing a scientific and therapeutics side. It has multiple FDA authorizations for genetic health risk reports. The company has also generated over 180 publications on genetic traits. These relate to a broad range of diseases and conditions. Its 23andMe Therapeutics group is pursuing drug discovery programs based on genetics for oncology and cardiovascular diseases, among others.

Earlier this month, the company received FDA Clearance for a direct-to-consumer genetic test on a hereditary prostate cancer market. 23andMe is also collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline on an immuno-oncology antibody program. Recently extended through next summer, 23andMe is entitled to receive a one-time, $50 million payment for the extension.

The two companies are working on a program to target CD96 (GSK 608) currently in Phase 1 studies. “we are hopeful that targeting CD96 will have the potential to provide cancer patients with a new medicine in the fight against cancer,” explained Kenneth Hillan, Head of Therapeutics at 23andMe in a January PR.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Yes, this is the same BuzzFeed you’ve followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and other platforms. Blank check company 890 5th Avenue Partners approved a SPAC merger with Buzzfeed late last year, which saw the media organization make its public debut at an opening price of $10.95. Since then, it has been in a slow and steady decline, reaching new lows of $3.80 this week.

The digital media company’s brand portfolio isn’t limited to just its Buzzfeed flagship. It also includes Complex Networks, HuffPost, and Tasty Lifestyle Brands, to name a few. According to the company, 740 million hours of content alone were consumed in 2020 and is #1 in time spent among Gen Z and Millennials.

Despite the negative move in the market, analysts seem to be bullish right now. This month, Cowen and Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BZFD stock with Outperform and Buy ratings. These also came with price targets ranging between $7 and $7.50.

Along with a sizeable 27.9% stake from Comcast and a new 13.8% stake from New Enterprise Associates, there’s no shortage of notable names investing in the penny stock right now. Will it help reenergize a bullish Buzz around the company this year?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

If you’re on the hunt for an “exciting” name in the stock market today, Hims & Hers Health has built its brand by arousing customer loyalty. The company specializes in is designed as a telehealth organization for personalizing the wellness experience for its customers.

Its Hims and Hers portfolio includes sexual health, mental health, dermatology, and even primary care products. Most notably, its “Hims” branded supplements were heavily marketed to men with erectile dysfunction, anxiety, and other disorders. Still, it has since expanded to include an array of different offerings.

Despite recent deals with the likes of Uber (for on-demand delivery), Walmart, and even Walgreens, HIMS stock has been unable to mount any bullishness in the market. That has led to a drop in share price to as low as $4.07 this month. We’ve discussed some of the more significant achievements of the company over the last several months, with the latest launch of a new mobile platform taking a direct approach to its marketing program. Announced earlier this week, the app aims to “reshape” access and experience of modern healthcare.

“The Hims & Hers mobile app will allow our over 500,000 subscription Members a truly unique way to take ownership and control of their health and wellness, and we anticipate this Platform will be the foundation on which we build and invest in this future, further bundling additional value for our Members,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and Co-Founder of Hims & Hers.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY)

Do you know Tony Horton, or have you ever seen Shaun T infomercials? If you answered yes to either, then you’re familiar with The Beachbody Company. This fitness-focused organization is responsible for producing high-energy exercise programs and marketing them to the masses.

But after going public about a year ago, BODY stock hasn’t been able to carry the weight of the market. It briefly reached a high of $18.20, but since then, shares have slipped as low as $1.51. Amid a slew of analyst downgrades, mixed earnings, and slashed guidance, Beachbody hasn’t had the best experience in the public markets.

Regardless, the company continues delivering content and expanding its platform. Its Beachbody On-Demand Interactive subscription recently won Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Award for Best Classes on Demand. Will that help the company win over investors this year?

In its last quarterly update, Carl Daikeler, Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, said he was “ laser-focused on driving revenue growth, creating value for shareholders, and delivering on our mission,” so we’ll have to see what 2022 will have in store.

Household Penny Stocks To Watch

Whether you’re looking for a “bargain” or like to know how your favorite brands are doing in the stock market today, a little research can go a long way. These are just a handful of household names that are not only public; they’re also penny stocks (stocks under $5). The question for this year is will they remain at these levels in the long run, or will it become a classic growth story? For the second half of this list of penny stocks, check out the article: 5 Household Name Penny Stocks To Buy Under $5.

View this article on YouTube:

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!