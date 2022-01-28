Frank's RedHot Launches First-Ever Edible NFT Ahead of Superbowl

Frank's RedHot has released its first-ever "edible NFT" and joke currency "Bonecoin" ahead of snack-heavy Superbowl Sunday to pay homage to an app fans can't get enough of: buffalo wings.

Since 1920, Frank's RedHot has emerged as an iconic condiment in the U.S. — the brand's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was even the secret ingredient slathered on the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964.

So what's going on now, and how does Bonecoin factor in? From Jan. 27 until the end of the Big Game on Feb. 13, fans can scan images of their chicken wing bones to earn Bonecoin (hence the name) at Bonecoin.com. The fan who accumulates the most Bonecoin will not only win the Frank's Redhot NFT, but also its edible replica, the eNFT.

"Frank's RedHot keeps a pulse on the latest trends, and we are particularly excited about giving fans the opportunity to tap into the NFT space in a saucy and interactive way," said Alia Kemet, VP of Creative & Digital, McCormick. "We're excited to be a first to offer an edible NFT, or what we're calling an eNFT. What better way to enjoy football than with your own Frank's wing art — both digital and edible."

NFL star and Frank's ambassador Eli Manning is also getting in on the NFT action. On Feb. 6, he'll be set up in the "Wing Wagon" in New York City at West 49th St. between 5th and 6th Ave., handing out free Frank's RedHot wings to spread the word about the brand's Bonecoin challenge. Actor and comedian Eric André, also a buffalo wing hot sauce superfan, will generate buzz for the brand on social media.

Of course, Frank's Redhot isn't the first brand to capitalize on the ever-growing crypto craze. Nike, Coco-Cola, Taco Bell and even the NBA are just a few of the many that have been exploring the power and potential of NFTs.