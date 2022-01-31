Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Feeling Curious? Commit to Learning Something New in 2022.

Make this the year you learn a new language.

There are many reasons to learn a new language, not least of which that it can help you in business. With the opportunity to attract customers all over the world, it helps to be able to connect with people in their own languages. Whether that means scaling your digital ads into several languages or going abroad and meeting with new clients, learning a new language can be a boon for your business.

uTalk

Check a new language off your 2022 to-do list and commit to continuous learning with The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk. It's on sale for just $49 (reg. $1,819). 

Let's face it, it's hard to find time for something as complex as learning a new language. uTalk lowers the barriers and helps you get started quickly. You'll focus on practical, real vocabulary with short lessons available on all of your devices whenever you have a little time. With uTalk's language programs, you'll listen to native speakers and utilize independently verified translations to navigate 60 different learning topics that you'll use as soon as you're at your destination.

uTalk works offline so you can use it on the go and it gives you the tools to slow down or accelerate at your own pace. You'll measure your achievements as you go along and reinforce your learning by playing speaking games that make learning a new language fun.

More than 30 million people use uTalk, helping to drive it to a 4.3-star rating on the App Store and earning it The Queen's Award for Innovation and Export.

Choose from six of uTalk's 140 available languages, and get lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited. Between uTalk and the 1,000+ courses available on StackSkills, it's a complete learning package that will keep you learning something new every day in 2022. Get them both in The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk for just $49.

Prices are subject to change.

