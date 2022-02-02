8 of the Best Brand Name Fragrances on Sale for Valentine's Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While there's no denying that a first impression is important for any entrepreneur, sometimes the impressions we make on special days are even more important. After all, Valentine's Day is coming up and you certainly want to look good. To help you out, we've rounded up a collection of fragrances that are on sale now. They'll both help you feel your best or make a great gift. Order any of these by February 3rd to guarantee arrival for the 14th.

Versace

Plus, with your purchase of $25 or more, you'll automatically gain entry into The Love Blossoms Valentine’s Day Giveaway ft. Rose Box’s 150 XL Long-Lasting Roses. Happy shopping.

1. Panama Jack Salt Air Mist Unisex Spray (8.4oz)

This light body mist will make anybody feel like a day at the beach. Panama Jack Salty Air envelopes you in a summery essence, with tropical top notes and base notes of sand, musk, and guaiac wood.

Get the Panama Jack Salt Air Mist Unisex Spray (8.4oz) for $12.99 (reg. $16), a savings of 18 percent.

2. CK Be by Calvin Klein EDT Unisex Spray (1.7oz)

A unisex scent first introduced in 1996, CK Be eau de toilette spray is still going strong as an everyday fragrance. Fruity top notes catch attention while a floral heart of lush magnolia and freesia leaves an impression.

Get the CK Be by Calvin Klein EDT Unisex Spray (1.7oz) for $34.99 (reg. $40), a savings of 12 percent.

3. Guess Dare Ladies EDT Spray (3.4oz)

A sexy scent that stands out, Guess Dare Eau De Toilette is one of Guess's most exotic and provocative fragrances. With a floral-woody-musk composition, it will turn heads with a sophisticated playfulness.

Get the Guess Dare Ladies EDT Spray (3.4oz) for $34.99 (reg. $62), a savings of 43 percent.

4. Burberry Body Ladies - EDP Spray (2oz)

Burberry Body eau de parfum for women is a subtle, uncomplicated fragrance that's ideal for absolutely all women. With top notes of peach and wormwood, heart notes of rose and iris, and base notes of sandalwood, vanilla, musk, and amber, it's a delicate scent that delights the senses.

Get the Burberry Body Ladies - EDP Spray (2oz) for $49.99 (reg. $88), a savings of 43 percent.

5. Versace Crystal Noir Ladies EDT Spray (1.7oz)

Launched in 2004, Versace Crystal Noir is a timeless, mysterious fragrance that is peppered in spices with heart notes of a summer garden. It's a sweet, lavish fragrance that will make you feel deeply feminine and draw eyes everywhere you roam.

Get the Versace Crystal Noir Ladies EDT Spray (1.7oz) for $49.99 (reg. $82), a savings of 39 percent.

6. Gucci Memoire D'Une Odeur Eau de Parfum Spray (2oz)

This Gucci Memoire D'Une Odeur was launched in 2019, designed by perfumer Alberto Morillas for both men and women. It features top notes of chamomile and bitter almond, heart notes of jasmine and musk, and base notes of cedar, sandalwood, and vanilla.

Get the Gucci Memoire D'Une Odeur Eau de Parfum Spray (2oz) for $62.99 (reg. $95), a savings of 33 percent.

7. Armani Black Code Men by Giorgio Armani - EDT Spray (2.5oz)

One of Armani's signature scents, the Armani Code Eau De Toilette Spray gives you a masculine smell that won the 2006 FiFi Award for Fragrance of the Year Men's Luxe. It's ideal for cool weather wear.

Get the Armani Black Code Men by Giorgio Armani - EDT Spray (2.5oz) for $89 (reg. $100), a savings of 11 percent.

8. Versace Yellow Diamond Ladies Perfume Bundle

Debuted in 2011, Versace's Yellow Diamond eau de toilette is discreet for everyday wear. With top notes of Amalfi lemon, bergamot and neroli with a sweet touch of pair and heart notes of orange blossom, freesia, osmanthus, jasmine, it's a subtle scent that will nonetheless leave an impression.

Get the Versace Yellow Diamond Ladies Perfume Bundle for $89.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 54 percent.

Prices are subject to change.