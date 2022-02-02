What Investment Can Top Microsoft Before Windows's Release? This One Just Might.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There’s no industry that moves faster, changes more thoroughly, and sees products conceived, live, and die in a shorter time window than the tech sector. Its motto has always been "innovate or die," and even when companies do innovate, they always feel the heat of newer, younger, faster competitors stampeding toward them from the moment they’re born.

NanoVMS

Yet, when it comes to computer operating systems, there are the longtime kings, and, well, that’s about it. Windows rolled out in 1995, and macOS debuted in 2001. Then, there’s the venerable warhorse called Linux. That stealthy open-source survivor has been around for 30 years, serving as the core of most of today’s business systems, with versatility and power enough to run virtually all the planet's supercomputers.

But as we start 2022, and with cyberattacks on cloud-based systems on the rise, is Linux still up to the challenge? NanoVMs is a Silicon Valley-based firm that thinks it's crafted the ultimate alternative to Linux, an operating system based around the idea of unikernels, self-contained micro-machines that each house individual apps all running independently of Linux. With its framework, Linux apps run safer and faster, all without compromising security or forcing higher costs on operators or vendors.

That’s ideal for the cloud — an optimized mix of space, speed, and heightened security that’s hyper adaptable, capable of integrating smoothly with most current cloud-based platforms. Meanwhile, early adopters are rewarded with savings from these smaller, more resourceful, and more secure servers.

Just as any new idea takes time to find purchase, NanoVMs has launched a new round of investment opportunities to help grow their revolutionary idea. And it’s an idea with some very notable backers so far, including the likes of major venture capital names like Ron Gula, Bloomberg Beta, and famed 49ers quarterback Joe Montana’s company, L2 Ventures.

You can check out all the specs on NanoVMs and its innovative OS project at the company's Start Engine campaign, which dives into how this technology can change how the world stores its data.

