Grab These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $152.1 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds, viz., The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX, Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A HHMAX and Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A aims for total returns in the long run with growth of current income. HSNAX invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. Investments in debt securities include junk bonds, highly rated securities and foreign securities, including those from emerging markets.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%. Campe Goodman has been one of the fund managers of HSNAX since 2012.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A aims to provide current income generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. HHMAX invests most of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of its net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. As of the end of November 2021, HHMAX held 817 issues, with 1.57% of its assets invested in NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH ST PERS INCOME TAX REV 3%.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks. It maintains a widely diversified portfolio across a broad range of market capitalizations. HGITX, however, focuses on large-capitalization companies with market capitalization similar to those on the S&P 500 Index.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 25.4%. HGITX has an expense ratio of 0.48% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

