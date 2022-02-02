Free Business Course to Help Launch or Grow Your Ecommerce Business -- Apply Now

Looking to launch or grow your D2C ecommerce business? FounderMade, the live- and virtual-business events powerhouse, has partnered with Clearco to launch FounderU — the first-ever D2C business training program designed specifically for high-growth entrepreneurs in the FounderMade ecosystem.

FounderMade

The three-month program will offer insights and expert advice from executives at Hint Water, ClassPass, Supergoop!, Gorgias and Common Thread Collective. The curriculum will cover everything a founder needs to know to grow their business, from building a team to email marketing and everything in between.

'We're really excited to bring the first-ever D2C online business school to FounderMade's community of entrepreneurs," says Lauren Everhart, President & COO, FounderMade. "FounderU brings together the three things that founders need the most to succeed: immediately actionable learning, a robust network and financial support. There's never been a better time for this group to learn from each other and to build on the success of founders who have done it before."

Michele Romanow, co-founder and President of Clearco adds, "The training these founders will receive through this partnership will allow them to tackle tough challenges, learn innovative approaches to scaling and become part of a network of diverse entrepreneurs.”

Want to start a D2C ecommerce business or take your existing one to the next level? Enrollment for the FounderU business school program is open from now until February 18th, 2022. Apply at www.foundermade.co/clearco-founderu.