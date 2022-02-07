Improve Your Business By Having a Stronger Understanding of Corporate and Personal Finance

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finance is a finicky business. Whether you're trying to budget for your fiscal year or buying the stock market dips with your personal funds, entrepreneurs should have a firm grasp on their finances. But while you may be okay in the personal finance department, how much do you know about corporate finance?

This time of year, it's crucial that you have a strong understanding of corporate finance. You can get it in The Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle. It's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $1,592).

This eight-course bundle is led by corporate finance experts like Chris Haroun (4.4/5 instructor rating), Dr. Andrew Stoltz (4.3/5 rating), and Bill Hanna (4.3/5 rating). While it's primarily focused on corporate finance, you'll also get a few courses on personal finance.

These courses include a background in accounting, teaching you how to create a simplified balance sheet, helping you calculate your business's net income, and more. You'll also learn how to think and operate like a financial analyst. You'll learn important financial KPIs and understand the factors that drive each KPI, learning how to improve them with business actions. You'll also learn how to start building financial models, understand risk management, explore how an IPO works, and start to familiarize yourself with the stock market.

You'll learn how to manage a portfolio, study technical analysis, and create a safe, responsible, long-term plan to reach financial independence. As you delve into these courses, you'll start to take steps to make your money work for you and your business and not the other way around. It's a comprehensive plan to help you and your business thrive over time.

