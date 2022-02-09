Learn How to Make Money in Real Estate

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The housing market is on fire in the United States and has been for the past couple of years. While new tools and trends make it easier for people to find homes, it's a seller's market and it is exceedingly difficult to find a great deal in most parts of the country. However, there are still opportunities out there in the real estate industry for savvy entrepreneurs.

Whether you're looking to buy your first home or start investing in property for good, The Ultimate Real Estate Bundle can help you get started. It's on sale for just $14 (reg. $456).

This bundle includes two courses from Alpha Academy (4.2/5 instructor rating): Real Estate Agents Basic Training and Real Estate Investing. Alpha Academy is an online learning platform that offers CPD-Accredited training to help you stand out from the competition in whatever field you're pursuing.

In these courses, you'll get down to brass tacks with the fundamentals of the real estate industry. You'll learn how real estate agents think and operate, developing a better understanding of the valuation process, how to find buyers, how to negotiate, and more. As you progress, you'll learn the basics of real estate investing and explore different ways to acquire property. You'll get familiar with the commercial real estate marketplace, identify the key elements and dynamics of real estate cash flow, and learn how to finance different kinds of real estate deals. Additionally, you'll understand how private equity investments are structured, measured, and remunerated, and learn how to buy tax lien certificates, tax deeds, find buyers or renters for properties, and more.

Owning property can be an amazing way to earn some extra income and create lifelong wealth. The Ultimate Real Estate Bundle can set you off on the right path. Get it today while it's on sale for just $14.

