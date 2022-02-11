10 Podcasting Essentials on Sale Today

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've fully immersed yourself in the podcasting medium, but now you're ready to share your own voice with the world. We fully support that! But, you can't spread the good word without the right equipment. So we've gone ahead and rounded up some great podcasting equipment that you can get discounted during our Valentine's Day Sale.

1. The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle

Before you start investing time and money, you should probably learn what you're doing. This bundle will introduce you to the medium, help you understand what equipment to get, and will help you ideate, produce, and edit your podcasts.

The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle

2. XSplit VCam Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows)

Whether you want to amplify your video calls or you want to turn your podcast into a more interactive, dynamic format, XSplit VCam has you covered. This software is basically a virtual green screen for your webcam, allowing you to change backgrounds as much as you want.

XSplit VCam

3. Filmage Screen: Screen & Video Editor for Mac (Lifetime License)

For podcasters creating a complete experience, Filmage Screen offers elite screen recording, audio recording, video editing, and more. It's a seamless tool to manage all of your video production needs to help you amplify your podcast.

Filmage Screen

4. AnyMP4 Screen & Audio Recorder for Mac: Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Cover all your screen and audio recording needs at once with this dual bundle. It includes AnyMP4 Screen Recorder and AnyMP4 Audio Recorder to help you check off all of your recording needs.

AnyMP4

5. SLIDE Broadcaster Kit: Podcasting Mic Package

Get started with a budget-friendly broadcasting kit. This set includes all of the basic devices and accessories you need for recording high-quality podcasts, including a condenser microphone, a mini tripod, a shock mount, and an acoustic pop filter.

SLIDE Broadcaster Kit: Podcasting Mic Package

6. SLIDE Podcasting Kit: Condenser Mic, Mini Tripod & Windscreen Pop Filter

Designed specifically for first-time podcasters, this kit gives you everything you need to get started. You'll get a condenser microphone, a mini tripod, and a windscreen pop filter that will mitigate unwanted noise while you're recording.

SLIDE Podcasting Kit: Condenser Mic, Mini Tripod & Windscreen Pop Filter

7. TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Any podcaster needs a great set of headphones and these wireless, noise-cancelling ones are a good choice. They offer outstanding sound and noise-cancellation but they're lightweight and flexible enough to use outside the studio, too.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

8. ProBASE Gen2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand

When you're recording your podcast, you may need access to information or data. That's what your laptop is for. But you don't want it getting in the way. This laptop stand gives you a solid platform for your laptop while offering several connector ports for more accessories.

ProBASE Gen2 USB-C 3.1 Laptop Stand

9. Oclu Award-Winning Action Camera

Want to support your podcast with awesome video? This iF Design and Red Dot Design award winning action camera lets you shoot in stunning 4K. It's loaded with features to help you capture gorgeous photos, shoot time-lapses, record in slow motion, and much more.

Oclu Award-Winning Action Camera

10. Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished)

Add a super-powered machine to your podcasting hub! This 2014 Apple iMac has an Intel Core i5 Intel Core i5 3.5GHz processor for smooth performance and 8GB of 1600MHz DDR3 memory. The computer also comes with an Apple Wireless Keyboard and Apple Magic Mouse.

Apple iMac Desktop 27" Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished)

