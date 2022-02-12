Job Hunting and Outreach Just Became Way Easier

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the main reasons you stopped working for someone else and pursued entrepreneurship may have been just how annoying it is looking for new jobs. But even if you left behind a toxic work culture or gave yourself a raise, you're probably still spending more time "applying for jobs" than you expected. Entrepreneurs still have to make pitches, generate leads, and constantly look for new clients. That often means sending out your credentials over and over again.

LazyApply

If you're sick of going through the same process repeatedly, then you should check out the LazyApply Job Application. During our Valentine's Day Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $56.95 (reg. $999) when you use promo code VDAY2022 at checkout.

LazyApply is a Chrome extension that allows you to apply for hundreds of jobs with just a single click. Just enter all of your information once and LazyApply automates the job search and application process by applying on LinkedIn, Indeed, and more top job sites. You can apply to up to 150 jobs each day to increase your chances of securing interviews while hardly lifting a finger.

LazyApply also allows you to reach out to an unlimited number of LinkedIn profiles so you can connect directly with hiring managers or potential referrals at companies you like. LazyApply's analytics help you view your job application performance on a daily basis and can offer tips to help your resume stand out. They'll even give you a consultation call to gauge how you're doing and help you improve your application strategies.

LazyApply has earned 4.5 stars on the Chrome Web Store and user Claudia Carlson writes, "This is a truly cool extension! It's saving me time in soooo many ways. Thank you so much to making it and sharing it with us all!"

Streamline the job outreach process. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to LazyApply Job Application for just $56.95 when you use promo code VDAY2022 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.