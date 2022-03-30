7 Ways to Grow Your Instagram Without Buying Followers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It can be challenging to gain traction on Instagram; after all, it takes hours of personal time investment to connect with the right users, and I hope they follow you back. Some people decide to buy Instagram followers, but this may not always be the best choice.

There are only a few ways to buy real Instagram followers, so knowing how to build your Instagram following organically can generate long-term results, more engagement, profit, and more.

This article will give you some insight into why you need more real Instagram followers and the top 7 strategies for well-rounded, authentic Instagram growth.

Why You Need More Real Instagram Followers

Instagram is a unique platform that visually connects you with your target audience. Many users of Instagram enjoy connecting with brands and businesses.

In fact, according to Instagram, 90% of Instagram users follow a business, and 50% are more interested in a brand when they see ads for it on Instagram.

For that reason, building your Instagram presence and audience can have several benefits, including:

● Brand reputation

● Social proof

● Instagram monetization

● More reach

Many people want to buy Instagram followers for quick results, but is this the best way?

While the option is attractive, you encounter some risks when you buy Instagram followers. Most of the time, you’ll buy in bulk, and this means you’ll be getting fake followers in large quantities. Your reputation can suffer, and you won’t see any real-world results in terms of engagement, recommendations, and revenue. Don’t buy Instagram followers to grow your profile— there are plenty of strategies you can utilize to get the long-term growth you need on Instagram.

Let’s look at the best seven tactics you can implement right now for optimal Instagram growth.

1. Use an Instagram Growth Service

Engaging with your target audience on Instagram can be time-consuming. If you don’t want to buy Instagram followers but still want to save time, take advantage of an organic Instagram growth service. This type of Instagram growth tool will interact with target users on your behalf, growing your follower count and engagement rate organically. You don’t have to spend hours of personal time looking for users and then interacting with them, these types of services will do that for you.

2. Optimize Your Instagram Profile

Your Instagram profile also needs to be on point to grow your Instagram account. This includes elements such as:

● Your username

● Your Instagram bio

● Link in bio

● Profile picture

● Instagram story album highlight cover(s)

● Overall, Instagram feed aesthetic

You want all of these elements to work together so that when a user lands on your Instagram, they immediately know what you’re about and see value in your profile. When you optimize your Instagram profile, you won’t have to buy Instagram followers to be successful.

3. Develop a Hashtag Strategy

Hashtags are essential on Instagram. If you want more reach for your content, you need an effective hashtag strategy. This means you should focus your energy on a few targeted, specific hashtags instead of very broad and general ones. This will get your content in the relevant hashtag feeds that your target audience is likely to check out. Hashtags work better than if you buy Instagram followers.

4. Cross-Promote

Internet users have an average of 8 accounts these days, so why not harness the power of your presence on other networks and direct them to Instagram? It’s free, and you don’t have to buy Instagram followers! Offer content exclusive to Instagram and tell your followers on other platforms about it. This drives traffic to IG and boosts your follower count.

5. Post Frequently and Consistently

There’s a lot to be said for having content come out frequently and on a regular basis. Use an Instagram scheduler and auto-poster to create an optimal content calendar that helps you visualize everything before going live. Post at least once a day and post when your target audience is likely to be online. That way, you’ll get higher engagement right out of the gate.

6. Create a Cohesive Brand Aesthetic

Remember, Instagram is a visual platform, and the opinion that people form around your brand is directly connected to the aesthetic you put forth. Use tones, colors, and filters that create an appealing, attractive, and cohesive Instagram feed for your visitors. This can influence your Instagram follower growth. A graphic design tool such as Canva can be a game-changer for creating professional and uniform visuals.

7. Take Advantage of Multiple IG Content Formats

Content is king on Instagram, and it’s what will influence whether or not users follow you. You can (and should) use different content formats, including:

● Instagram stories

● Instagram in-feed posts

● Instagram reels

● IGTV

● Instagram live

● Shoppable posts

Create a healthy mix of these types of content so that you give your viewers a reason to come back to your profile regularly and want to see your content in their feeds as followers.

Real Strategies Deliver Real Results

There you have it! Seven of the top strategies to grow your Instagram account. Because you won’t need to buy Instagram followers, you can rest assured your profile remains safe and grows naturally. Instead of wasting time and energy searching for ways to buy Instagram followers, it’s much better to invest in long-term strategies to lead to a successful profile that delivers tangible results.