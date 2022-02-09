It's National Pizza Day. Grab the Hottest Deals From Domino's, Papa John's, Pizza Hut and More.

Today's a great day for people craving a slice (or several) across the U.S.

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and businesses nationwide are running discounts and other specials to mark the occasion. There will be even more deals this weekend for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day — DiGiorno's will give away free pizza based on the game's score, and Papa John's will spread the love with heart-shaped pies.

Here's how to celebrate National Pizza Day with some of your favorite brands this year.

Domino's Pizza Day Deal

The world's largest pizza chain is continuing its limited-time carryout incentive, giving you back $3 when you opt to pick up your pie instead of having it delivered. Now through May 22, place your pick-up order online to earn a $3 coupon code that's redeemable the following week on another carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

You can also snag some free pizza by earning points via the brand's Piece of Pie rewards program; just sign up at Dominos.com.

Related: Domino's Is Randomly Surprising Customers With $50 Million of Free Food

Papa John's Pizza Day Deal

In addition to serving up heart-shaped pizzas for $11.99 at participating locations through Monday (not sliced because the chain doesn't "want to break your heart"), Papa John's new NY Style Pizza with one topping is available for $13 through March 13.

The chain is also hosting a contest on Twitter and Instagram until Feb. 16 — with free pizza for a year at stake. Just share your "pizza-eating style" on the social media platforms with "#whatsyourstyle #sweepstakes" for a chance to win.

Related: A Papa John's Restaurant Manager Says He Was Fired After 13 Years With the Company After Closing 3 Hours Early

Pizza Hut's Pizza Day Deal

Pizza Hut's trio of new Spicy Lover's Pizzas — Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie — are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations for delivery, curbside pickup and carryout.

The chain has also shared several promotions on its website, which include a heart-shaped pizza and other delicious deals.

Related: 5 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy a Pizza Hut Franchise

Other fresh deals

Whole Foods Market is offering a hot 18-inch cheese pizza for $10 through Feb. 15, Mountain Mike's is giving 15% off mobile and online app orders with promo code PIZZADAY22 and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is running a half-off pizza special. Additionally, you can grab a BOGO deal at Chuck E. Cheese or take your chances with Round Table's mystery deal discount.

Still can't get enough? Yelp is searching for its first "Chief Pizza Officer." The lucky hire will spend six months "spreading their love for pizza and sharing the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community" and earn $25,000.

You can apply now through Feb. 28 — just submit a 30- to 60-second video explaining why you're qualified for the role.