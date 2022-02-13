Give the Gift of Side Hustles This Valentine's Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Last Valentine's Day was a glorious one for the world. Josh Wardle created the viral phenomenon Wordle for his partner. While he didn't know it at the time, his little side hustle love story would one day make him a wealthy man. So, in the spirit of finding success, why not invest in your partner (or yourself) this Valentine's Day?

For our Valentine's Day Sale, we've rounded up a collection of online learning resources that can help you get a lucrative side hustle off the ground in 2022.

The Amazon Kindle & EBook Publishing Bundle

Has your partner struggled to get their novel published? Help them out with this bundle that teaches everything you need to know about self-publishing and marketing a book on Amazon.

Get The Amazon Kindle & EBook Publishing Bundle for $12.75 (reg. $800) with promo code VDAY2022.

Cryptocurrency Wealth Creation: Staking, Lending & Trading Course

Crypto may be going through a rough patch, which is exactly why it's a good time to get up to speed. This course is dedicated not just to investing, but learning how to earn extra money in the crypto world through strategies like staking, DeFi projects, and more.

Get Cryptocurrency Wealth Creation: Staking, Lending & Trading Course for $16.99 (reg. $200) with promo code VDAY2022.

The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle

Kill two birds with one stone! Get familiar with cryptocurrency trading as well as an introduction to the booming field of NFTs. You'll learn why NFTs are so popular these days and learn how to build your first one yourself.

Get The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle for $25.49 (reg. $1,200) with promo code VDAY2022.

The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle

Sometimes the best side hustle is just being a savvier investor. In this bundle, you'll learn the technical analysis skills used by professional traders to help you read the market better. That way, you'll be ready to maximize your ROI and minimize your risk.

Get The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle for $25.49 (reg. $1,000) with promo code VDAY2022.

The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Every business needs quality design! Be the one to give it to them with this extensive bundle on the Adobe Creative Cloud. You'll get crash courses on each component of Adobe CC, from Photoshop to After Effects.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $28.89 (reg. $1,600) with promo code VDAY2022.

The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle

The e-commerce boom isn't slowing down anytime soon, so why not take advantage of it? In this extensive bundle, you'll learn how to source products, private label them, and set up a dropshipping empire without ever having to house any inventory.

Get The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $29.74 (reg. $2,189) with promo code VDAY2022.

The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle

Worried you don't have the time or expertise to start a side hustle? This general bundle covers a wide range of popular side hustles and teaches you tips on finding new business, setting good goals, and being more productive than ever.

Get The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle for $29.74 (reg. $2,000) with promo code VDAY2022.

The Ultimate 2022 Backend Developer Bundle

Web developers can make a lot of money on the open market. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn what it takes to build the backend of a website, complete with all the customizations that make each individual website unique.

Get The Ultimate 2022 Backend Developer Bundle for $33.99 (reg. $2,587) with promo code VDAY2022.

The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle

The business world is international. As such, English teachers can make a pretty penny. In this bundle, you'll learn how to get on certification track to become a qualified TEFL teacher.

Get The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle for $33.99 (reg. $250) with promo code VDAY2022.

The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle

Whether you already run a business or you want to start a digital marketing side hustle, this 14-course bundle has you covered. From social media and SEO to email marketing and beyond, you'll learn how to run profitable omnichannel campaigns from scratch.

Get The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $42.49 (reg. $2,786) with promo code VDAY2022.



