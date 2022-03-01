How to Figure Out Where You'll Be In 10 Years
A method to envisioning your future, and working towards that vision.
Successful people, and successful companies, tend to follow a similar path: The changes they make from year to year seem orderly, but over decades, the changes can take on an unexpected, nonlinear shape.
For example, I began my career as an entry-level analyst at Deloitte. Now I run a thriving growth-coaching business. The leap directly from one to the other seems absurd, and looking back, I couldn’t have foreseen or planned it. But broken down into smaller steps, it makes sense: One job led to another, and an opportunity here created a logical new opportunity there. This is the magic of uncertainty: Our paths are forged in satisfying but unknowable ways.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work